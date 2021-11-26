Shopping

Amazon's Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Calvin Klein Underwear, Hanes & More

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Underwear Stock Photo
Carol Yepes/Getty Images

The holidays are coming up fast and it's time to take advantage of Black Friday sales to give your wardrobe a refresh before winter arrives. But don't forget that underwear drawer! While Amazon's Black Friday Sale has tons of deals like cozy fall cardigans, shackets and winter coats from its Fashion Guide, there are also tons of deals on Calvin Klein underwear and other major brands.

Whether you're upgrading your underwear drawer or you're looking for fall discounts, Amazon has tons of deals on underwear at Amazon's Black Friday Sale. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on underwear styles from brands like Calvin Klein, Warner, Tommy Hilfiger, Felina, Thinx, Hanes, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more.  You can find sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, and deep discounts on lingerie, briefs, thongs, seamless, bikini, low rise, boy shorts, boxer briefs, cotton, nylon, and more!

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Black Friday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Black Friday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for fall. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop our top underwear picks from Amazon's Friday Sale right here.

Calvin Klein Men's Body Modal Trunks
Calvin Klein Men's Body Modal Trunks
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Body Modal Trunks
These trunks are made with luxuriously soft modal fabric and a soft waistband for additional comfort.
$60$15
Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
These Calvin Klein Underwear micro plus boxer briefs are designed for exceptional stretch for a flexible fit. 
$24$16
Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
This three-pack is highly rated on Amazon. 
$35$17
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Megapack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Megapack Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Megapack Boxer Briefs
Put off laundry day a little longer with a mega pack of Calvin Klein boxer briefs. 
$60$42
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Low Rise Trunks
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Low Rise Trunks Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Low Rise Trunks
These micro trunks from Calvin Klein are perfect for working out, but they're comfortable enough to wear all day. The short-cut inseam and ultra-soft microfiber prevents them from riding up and they provide with extra support in the pouch.  
$35$15
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Panty
Women's Invisibles Thong Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Panty
This Calvin Klein thong delivers on the no-panty-line promise without sacrificing comfort. This Calvin Klein thong is available in over 20 colors and prints.
$15$9
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe. 
$35$25
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
The Calvin Klein brand is known for quality undergarments and this modern bikini panty is no exception. This bikini panty is made with a blend of cotton and modal so it's both soft and breathable. 
$30$10 AND UP
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
If you haven't tried CK modal underwear, this sale is the right time to sample them. This ultra-soft fiber is exceptionally comfortable and helps these trunks slip on with ease. Get them now for 19% off. 
$30$21
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
A cotton bikini panty is a must have for every woman. These Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Bikini's provide maximum comfort.
$50$20
VOENXE Seamless Thongs for Women
VOENXE Seamless Thongs for Women
Amazon
VOENXE Seamless Thongs for Women
Also available in solid black and beige colors, these seamless thongs are a best-seller with over 26,000 five star reviews.
$13
Fruit of the Loom Women's Tag Free Cotton Brief Panties
Fruit of the Loom Women's Tag Free Cotton Brief Panties
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom Women's Tag Free Cotton Brief Panties
You can never have too many pairs of cotton briefs and you can't beat this price!
$30$9
Hanes Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Hanes Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Amazon
Hanes Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
These brief panties from Hanes are made with a moisture-wicking fabric designed for cool comfort. 
$15$7
Jockey Women's Plus Size Brief 3-Pack
Jockey Women's Plus Size Brief 3-Pack
Amazon
Jockey Women's Plus Size Brief 3-Pack
Jockey knows undies and these provide full coverage. 
$55$10
POKARLA Women's Cotton Stretch Underwear
POKARLA Women's Cotton Stretch Underwear Ladies Mid-high Waisted Briefs Panties 5-Pack
Amazon
POKARLA Women's Cotton Stretch Underwear
You get full coverage from Pokarla in these mid-high-waisted briefs. From size small to 3XX large, Amazon shoppers gush about how comfortable these cute undies are. 
$23$18
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty
A ten-pack of cotton bikini underwear at this price is a must-buy! These Amazon Essentials Underwear are also available in 6-packs of various colors and prints.
$20
Felina Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise
Felina Thong Panty Low Rise
Amazon
Felina Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise
A comfortable fit and no panty lines from Felina. These are selling out fast, so grab them while your size is still available! 
$50

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. 

Thinx Hiphugger Menstrual Underwear
Thinx Hiphugger Period Underwear
Amazon
Thinx Hiphugger Menstrual Underwear
Technology meets style and comfort with these Thinx Menstrual Underwear. These Thinx Period Underwear are designed with built-in leak and odor protection to replace other menstrual products. 
$39$34
Wirapa Women's Cotton Underwear High Waist Stretch Briefs
wirarpa Women's Cotton Underwear High Waist Stretch Briefs Soft Underpants Breathable Ladies Panties 5 Pack
Amazon
Wirapa Women's Cotton Underwear High Waist Stretch Briefs
Clear out your underwear drawer to make room for a 5-pack of soft high-waited briefs. Made with comfort in mind, they're made with a cotton and spandex blend in a variety of colors. 
$24
Hanky Panky, Plus Signature Lace French Brief
hanky panky, Plus Signature Lace French Brief
Amazon
Hanky Panky, Plus Signature Lace French Brief
Sexy and slimming, Hanky Panky's Plus Signature Lace French Brief are lacy, stretchy and durable. Get them now for 60% off the regular price. 
$35$14
Avidlove Deep V Lace Bodysuit
Avidlove Women One Piece Lingerie Deep V Teddy Sexy Lace Bodysuit
Amazon
Avidlove Deep V Lace Bodysuit
This lace bodysuit isn't just for special occasions. It's made with soft and flexible fibers to keep you comfortable no matter what you're wearing it under -- your favorite jeans and leather jacket for a sexy ensemble or you can save it for date night. 
$16
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong (Prints)
Amazon
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky low-rise thongs are oh so comfortable. Cute and lacy, they make the perfect addition to your (or your sweetheart's) lingerie drawer. 
$22
Hanes Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Hanes Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Hanes Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Featuring X-Temp technology, these Hanes boxer briefs adapt to temperature to keep you cool and dry.
$20
Maidenform Women's Cheeky Lace Boyshort
Maidenform Women's Sexy Must Haves Lace Cheeky Boyshort
Amazon
Maidenform Women's Cheeky Lace Boyshort
These pretty panties are well made with the quality that you expect from Maidenform. All-over lace gives you that smooth, no-panty-line look while providing plenty of tummy coverage. 
$12$5
Hanes Men's 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Brief
Hanes Men's 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Brief
Amazon
Hanes Men's 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Brief
These Hanes Sports-Inspired Boxer Briefs keep you cool while being active. Bonus: These boxer briefs have advanced odor protection for those days you workout extra hard. 
$35$16

 RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Shop the Best Fashion Gifts

Save $800 on the Celeb-Fave Samsung Frame TV for Black Friday

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Sale: Shop Meghan Markle's Lipstick

The Best Black Friday Deals 2021 To Shop Now

Celebrating Movie Milestones: ‘Romeo + Juliet,’ ‘That Thing You Do!’ and More!

Celebrating Movie Milestones With Classics ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘My Girl’ and More!

'Beauty and the Beast' Turns 30: Original Cast Members Celebrate With Reunion (Exclusive)

Samsung Black Friday: The Best Deals on TVs, Galaxy Phones, and More

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals: Where to Buy an OLED

The 32 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021