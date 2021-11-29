Shopping

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale: Save Up to 40% on UGGs

By Amy Sheridan
Cyber Monday is here and with winter is headed our way, we're shopping for jackets and coats, but it's also a signal to start your boot shopping! The good news is, Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. We're talking about Uggs, of course. But you'd better hurry! At these discounts, the boots and slippers won't last long and you could see some major shipping delays around the holidays.

Whether you're grabbing shoes because it's time to trade in your well-worn boots for school or the office or you need new year-round footwear, Amazon offers Ugg deals of up to 49% off select styles of boots, shoes and slippers that celebs love. But it's not just Uggs. Whether you're looking for dorm decor to spruce up your space or you need sneakers for your comfy work-from-home uniform, there are tons of items on sale to help make this fall a little easier. 

Beyond Uggs, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

Want to score a pair or two of UGG shoes for less than original price? Shop ET's Style picks from UGG .

UGG Disco Slide Slipper
UGG Disco Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Disco Slide Slipper
Fuzzy platform slippers? Yes, please! 
$100$60
UGG Women's Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
UGG Women's Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
Among the Uggs on sale at Amazon, the Ugg Classic Clear Mini is fully waterproof so your feet stay dry and cozy even during a downpour.
$150$127
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Short Mid Calf Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Short Mid Calf Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Short Mid Calf Boot
An Ugg black boot will get you through all the seasons, but this is the height you need to transition from fall to winter. 
$100$75
UGG Women's Classic Short Ii Fashion Boot
UGG Women's Classic Short Ii Fashion Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Classic Short Ii Fashion Boot
These classic UGG boots never go out of style (it's a top rated Ugg on Amazon). Grab a pair ahead of the snow! 
$170$131
Koolaburra by UGG Lezly Slipper
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Lezly Slipper
The Koolaburra by UGG suede slipper is the kind of cozy-comfort you'd expect. They feature a faux fur lining and a rubber sole to make it a slipper that can be worn as a shoe when you need it. 
$60$45
UGG Classic Mini II Graphic Logo
Ugg Classic Mini II Graphic Logo
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini II Graphic Logo
You'll wear these all winter and through spring. 
$150$130
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
If furry feet is what you want, furry feet is what you get with the UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slippers.
$110$65
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Everyone loves the Fluff Yeah Slippers. They don't stay in stock long so you'd better hurry -- these are 40% off right now. 
$100$93
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
Amazon
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
The lightweight Sammy Chevron Sneaker made with the durability and integrity of UGG footwear. It has a knit upper and molded rubber outsole. 
$110$79
Koolaburra by UGG Aribel Tall Fashion Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Aribel Tall Fashion Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Aribel Tall Fashion Boot
If you don't like sliding into your Uggs, this sheepskin boot lets you zip up. 
$110$80
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
Amazon
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
This adorable UGG sandal deserves a spot in every kid's closet. It's available in toddler and kids' sizes.
$50$47
UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot
UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot
Amazon
UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot
If you're winter boot shopping for the kids, let your child shine bright with these Star detail UGG Classic Short Boots with sheepskin lining. 
$98 AND UP
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
The snow leopard mini boot is just right for the 2021 holidays. 
$120 AND UP
UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker
UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker
Amazon
UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker
A knit sneaker with a cushioned footbed. This UGG Zilo Knit Sneaker is available in grey, black, and white.
$54
UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot
UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot
Amazon
UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot
This Ugg boot is made with waterproof leather and suede and uses a comfort system supported by micropod technology for supreme comfort.
$150
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
If you've been dying to try Ugg slippers, the shearling lined UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slippers provide comfort at home year-round. 
$90 AND UP
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
There's no question why these uber-comfy slippers are so popular. 
$110$65
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot
Leopard is in! The UGG Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot is a perfect mix of street style and classic ankle boots.
$135 AND UP
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
Amazon
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
We love the sleek matte finish of this classic UGG rain boot. 
$85
UGG Tazz Slipper
UGG Tazz Slipper
Amazon
UGG Tazz Slipper
A platform slipper like no other. 
$120
UGG Dakota Slipper
UGG Dakota Slipper
Amazon
UGG Dakota Slipper
With the coziest season upon us, you're going to need a comfortable pair of slipper -- and they don't get much more comfortable than Ugg's Dakota Slipper.
$100
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot
A closet staple, the Koola Tall Boot is a classic boot from the Ugg sale that you don't want to miss out on. It combines soft suede, plush sheepskin, and faux fur for maximum comfort.
$100
UGG Men's Neumel Boot
UGG Men's Neumel Boot
Amazon
UGG Men's Neumel Boot
Men LOVE these shoes. They've gotten more than 11,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. 
$130 AND UP
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot
The Koolaburra by UGG Victoria tall boots feature the signature shearling trim and faux fur lining to keep you cozy and a bow to keep you cute.  
$80 AND UP
UGG Women's Highland Sneaker
UGG Women's Highland Sneaker
Amazon
UGG Women's Highland Sneaker
If you love Nike Air Force 1s, then these UGG Highland Sneakers are a must buy!  These sneakers feature a Treadlite by UGG outsole for comfort.
$100

