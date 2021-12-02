Right now, Amazon's Cyber Week Sale is churning out major markdowns on some of our favorite designers -- including Rebecca Minkoff. Amazon has an incredible selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags on sale and we've picked out a variety of styles that you can save $100s on and up to 85% off.

Right now, the amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags include crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles. As we get closer to fall, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.

Beyond Rebecca Minkoff, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Cyber Week Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

If you're looking for even more deals, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET Style's top picks for Rebecca Minkoff bags with Amazon's Cyber Week Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Marc Jacobs Cyber Week Deals: Save Big on Handbags, Sneakers and More

Tatcha's Cyber Week Sale Ends Today: Take 20% Off Skincare Favorites

Macy's Cyber Week Sale: The Biggest Deals

Khloé Kardashian's Good American Cyber Monday Sale Is Still Here

20 Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals 2021: Final Savings to Shop Now

Apple Cyber Week Deals: Where to Save on AirPods, Apple Watches, and i

The Best Cyber Week TV Deals Available Now

Amazon's Cyber Week Sale: Save Up To 50% on Levi's Jean Jackets

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Best Home Gifts to Shop for Cyber Week