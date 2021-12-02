Amazon's Cyber Week Sale: Best Deals on Fitness Trackers

Amazon's Cyber Week Sale is going strong and the deals do not disappoint! The annual mega-sale has discounts on everything you can think of from celebrity favorites, like this facial oil loved by Lizzo to trendy athleisure.

Winter snuck up on all of us, so if you’re feeling particularly inspired to start working out more, investing in a fitness tracker sounds like the right idea.

Your new workout buddy comes in many shapes and sizes, and thanks to Cyber Week, you can find the right tracker at the right price. With everything from Apple Watches to the Amazon Halo on sale, there is bound to be an option that is the right fit for you and your health goals.

Check out the Amazon's Cyber Week Sale for the best deals on fitness trackers below before it's too late.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2 The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a no-fuss fitness tracker with slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. Standout features include breathing sessions, menstrual health tracking, on-screen smartphone notification and more than 20 exercise modes for real-time workout stats. Plus, it's swim-proof. Get a 12-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the Fitbit app for personalized guidance, additional insight and sleep tools. If you want even more features and a bigger face, try the Fitbit Versa 3. $100 $87 Buy Now

Amazon Halo Amazon Amazon Halo Not the bulky fitness tracker type? The Amazon Halo won't weigh you down as it tracks basic features like your steps, heart rate and sleep time. Choose from three pastel colors. $100 Buy Now

Fitbit Sense Amazon Fitbit Sense Keep track of all of your vitals while you are working out with the Fitbit Sense Advanced smartwatch. If you're serious about heart health -- that's a healthy choice! -- this smartwatch will help you reach your heart-healthy goals. $300 $249 Buy Now

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4 The Garmin Vivoactive 4 comes in five colors and helps track your energy levels, menstrual cycle, stress levels, sleep, breathing and hydration. $350 $240 Buy Now

Fitbit Ace 2 Amazon Fitbit Ace 2 The Fitbit Ace 2 counts steps and active minutes so kids can skip, jump and dance their way to a healthier lifestyle. $70 Buy Now

Garmin Venu Amazon Garmin Venu This stylish smartwatch is a must-have for the tech enthusiast in your life. The gorgeous, bright display shows off multiple health monitoring features so you can watch your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep and estimated heart rate. The five-day battery life makes sure you'll need to recharge before it does. $350 $235 Buy Now

