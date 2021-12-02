Shopping

Amazon's Cyber Week Sale: Best Deals on Fitness Trackers

By Nicole Bustamante‍
Fitness Trackers
Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Week Sale is going strong and the deals do not disappoint! The annual mega-sale has discounts on everything you can think of from celebrity favorites, like this facial oil loved by Lizzo to trendy athleisure

Winter snuck up on all of us, so if you’re feeling particularly inspired to start working out more, investing in a fitness tracker sounds like the right idea. 

Your new workout buddy comes in many shapes and sizes, and thanks to Cyber Week, you can find the right tracker at the right price. With everything from Apple Watches to the Amazon Halo on sale, there is bound to be an option that is the right fit for you and your health goals.

Check out the Amazon's Cyber Week Sale for the best deals on fitness trackers below before it's too late. 

Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Watch
Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Watch
Amazon
Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Watch
The Garmin Forerunner 45 is a great smartwatch for runners. It measures distance while tracking heart rate, and even allows you to receive text notifications during your run. 
$200$159
Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker.jpg
Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a no-fuss fitness tracker with slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. Standout features include breathing sessions, menstrual health tracking, on-screen smartphone notification and more than 20 exercise modes for real-time workout stats. Plus, it's swim-proof. Get a 12-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the Fitbit app for personalized guidance, additional insight and sleep tools. If you want even more features and a bigger face, try the Fitbit Versa 3.
$100$87
Amazon Halo
Amazon Halo
Amazon
Amazon Halo
Not the bulky fitness tracker type? The Amazon Halo won't weigh you down as it tracks basic features like your steps, heart rate and sleep time. Choose from three pastel colors. 
$100
Fitbit Sense
Fitbit Sense
Amazon
Fitbit Sense
Keep track of all of your vitals while you are working out with the Fitbit Sense Advanced smartwatch. If you're serious about heart health -- that's a healthy choice! -- this smartwatch will help you reach your heart-healthy goals. 
$300$249
Garmin Vivoactive 4
Garmin Vivoactive 4
Amazon
Garmin Vivoactive 4
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 comes in five colors and helps track your energy levels, menstrual cycle, stress levels, sleep, breathing and hydration. 
$350$240
Fitbit Ace 2
Ftibit Ace 2
Amazon
Fitbit Ace 2
The Fitbit Ace 2 counts steps and active minutes so kids can skip, jump and dance their way to a healthier lifestyle. 
$70
Garmin Venu
Garmin Venu
Amazon
Garmin Venu
This stylish smartwatch is a must-have for the tech enthusiast in your life. The gorgeous, bright display shows off multiple health monitoring features so you can watch your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep and estimated heart rate. The five-day battery life makes sure you'll need to recharge before it does. 
$350$235
Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 6
With the Apple Watch Series 6, you can monitor your pace and heart rate while taking calls. Talk about master multitasking! 
$429

