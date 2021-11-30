Amazon's Cyber Week Sale: Best Deals on Tory Burch Bags, Shoes & More

Cyber Week is here and it's giving some of us a shopping itch to scratch. If you count yourself in that category, there are tons of markdowns on designer clothes and with Amazon's Cyber Week Sale, including Tory Burch. Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you. You can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories to shop at this Amazon sale, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.

Tory Burch is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag or purchase baubles to gift this year, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items with Amazon's Cyber Week Sale, but there's so much more to explore.

Beyond designer clothes, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

If you're looking for even more deals, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Below, shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch with Amazon's Cyber Week Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best SkinCeuticals Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Shop Now

The Best Cyber Monday Deals 2021 You Can Still Shop Now

Oprah's Favorite Things: 15 Best Items Under $50

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Samsung Cyber Week Deals: Save on Galaxy Phones, Watches, and More

The Best Cyber Monday Streaming Device Deals Still Available

The 26 Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales Still Happening Now

Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday Deals are Still Going: Save Up to 70% Now

Amazon's Best Deals on Anti-Aging Skincare Products

NuFACE Cyber Monday Sale Extended: Get 35% Off Devices, Serums, More