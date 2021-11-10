Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances
Holiday shopping is underway and so is fall baking! You might be feeling some kitchen nostalgia for the early days of the pandemic -- baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer. And with Thanksgiving Day ahead of us, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale.
Right now, the online retailer has a lot to offer. You can get big savings on select kitchen appliance like pressure cookers, sparkling water makers, espresso machines, pots and pans, stand mixers, air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon Labor Day Deals include kitchen items from the top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Dash, Blendtec, PowerXL and Calphalon.
Looking for a deal or discount on new serving dishes and bowls for the feast you plan on making with all your new kitchen appliances? Maybe something to wear when you host your next dinner party? We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more Black Friday deals we haven't seen since Prime Day or Cyber Monday.
Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Check out our selection of the best discounts on select kitchen appliances and cookware available with Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale.
ET's Picks for Kitchen Appliances and Cookware Deals from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale:
