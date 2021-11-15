Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Leggings

The holidays are coming up fast and it's time to take advantage of Black Friday sales to get cozy clothes! Some of us are back in the office, but we haven't lost our lust for leggings just yet. And while we're not giving up on jeans entirely, we can't get enough leggings in our closets and with deals from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale, shoppers can find leggings on sale for just about any occasion.

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale is a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get your holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and leggings to you before it gets cold. The good news is that we're seeing major markdowns and lightning deals on workout leggings and yoga pants from Amazon's Holiday Sale along with deep discounts across nearly every category including health and wellness, beauty and personal care, fitness, activewear, subscription boxes and more. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants -- including Lululemon dupes and the famous TikTok leggings.

A major part of our new daily uniform, a pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on at a huge discount right now. Considering you can wear them to your virtual yoga class, while you work from home, at your (home) gym and as actual pants, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple.

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

ET Style's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Leggings:

ODODOS Athletic Pants with Pocket Amazon ODODOS Athletic Pants with Pocket Give the black yoga pants a break with these camouflage-printed leggings. Like any good workout legging, this pair is made with moisture wicking fabric and provide maximum comfort for any workout with its 4-way stretch feature. $50 $25 Buy Now

Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging Amazon Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging These high-waist shapewear leggings by Shapermint have everything under control. The compression fabric smooths and shapes and even lifts your booty. They're an Amazon best seller and right now you can save 10% when you apply the coupon, while supplies last. $30 Buy Now

