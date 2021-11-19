Holiday shopping is underway and so is fall baking! You might be feeling some kitchen nostalgia for the early days of the pandemic -- baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer. And with Thanksgiving Day ahead of us, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale.

Right now, the online retailer has a lot to offer. You can get big savings on select kitchen appliance like pressure cookers, sparkling water makers, espresso machines, pots and pans, stand mixers, air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon Labor Day Deals include kitchen items from the top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Dash, Blendtec, PowerXL and Calphalon.

Looking for a deal or discount on new serving dishes and bowls for the feast you plan on making with all your new kitchen appliances? Maybe something to wear when you host your next dinner party? We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more Black Friday deals we haven't seen since Prime Day or Cyber Monday.

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Check out our selection of the best discounts on select kitchen appliances and cookware available with Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale.

ET's Picks for Kitchen Appliances and Cookware Deals from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale:

Gloliteup Personal Portable Blender Amazon Gloliteup Personal Portable Blender Want to make delicious smoothies wherever you go? The Gloliteup personal portable blender can help! It's BPA-free and hold 16.9 ounces. Six blades allow you to blend up smoothies and shakes on the go. $30 Buy Now

Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Amazon Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Whisk your way into a sweet morning treat with a delicious frappe, matcha or yummy latte. This handheld milk frother can help you make it happen. $20 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: What You Need to Know

Amazon Black Friday Sale: The Best-Selling Cosori Air Fryer is On Sale

Take 50% Off This KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Shop Popular Attachments

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Save on Tech, Home, Kitchen and More

The Best Kitchen Gadgets for Hosting Thanksgiving 2021

The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs

Target Black Friday 2021: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Toys and More

'Cooking with Paris': Where to Find Her Adorable Kitchen Tools

Drew Barrymore's New Kitchenware Line Is Back in Stock at Walmart

The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok