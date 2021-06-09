Shopping

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals -- Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots, Slippers, Sneakers and More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon's Prime Day starts June 21, but you don't have to wait to score a huge deal on Ugg boots with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals. Whether you're grabbing items because of the discounts or you need new year-round footwear, Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals is offering savings of up to 45% off select styles of Ugg boots, shoes and slippers.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Want to score a pair or two of UGG shoes for less than original price? Shop ET's Style picks from UGG with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot
Leopard is in! These UGG Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot is a perfect mix of street style and a classic short bootie.
$120 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker
UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker
Amazon
UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker
A knit sneaker with a cushioned footbed. This UGG Zilo Knit Sneaker is available in grey, black, and white.
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
Amazon
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
This adorable UGG sandal is available in toddler and kids' sizes.
$44 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper
The Koolaburra by UGG suede slipper exactly the kind of cozy-comfort you'd expect. These UGG slippers feature a faux fur lining and a rubber sole for a slipper that can be a shoe when when you need it. 
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
UGG Women's Lorie Terry Robe
UGG Women's Lorie Terry Robe
Amazon
UGG Women's Lorie Terry Robe
Lounge around the house in this UGG Lorie Terry Robe. This UGG Lorie Terry Robe is 100% cotton.
$88 AT AMAZON
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
Amazon
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
The Sammy Chevron Sneaker is an UGG heritage sneaker built on our iconic classic boot silhouette. 
$67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot Women's Fashion
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot
A chic take on the classic short boot. This boot features a flirty bow detail on the side of the boot. 
$75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
Just because it's not snowing doesn't mean you have to ditch the comfort of cozy slippers. These UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slippers provide comfort at home year-round. 
$63 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot
UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot
Amazon
UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot
A waterproof leather and seude boot made by UGG. This Freamon WP Chukka Boot is crafted with enerG comfort system using micropod technology for supreme comfort. This boot is also offered in brown.
$150 AT AMAZON
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
The classic and perfect everyday wear UGG boot. These Short Boots are available in black, chestnut, and stone grey.
$65 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
UGG Women's Highland Sneaker
UGG Women's Highland Sneaker
Amazon
UGG Women's Highland Sneaker
If you love Nike Air Force 1s, then these UGG Highland Sneakers are a must buy!  These sneakers feature a Treadlite by UGG outsole for comfort.
$100 AND UP AT AMAZON
UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot
UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot
Amazon
UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot
Let you child shine bright with these Star detail UGG Classic Short Boots. These booties also comes in Fuchsia and Lilac.
$100 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot
The Koolaburra by UGG Victoria tall women's boots feature the signature shearling trim and faux fur lining to keep you cozy and a bow to keep you cute.   
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
Amazon
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
These classic UGG rain boots are great to have on rainy days. We love the sleek matte finish.
$85 AT AMAZON
UGG Women's Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
UGG Women's Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
These boots are fully waterproof so you'll still look cute and feel comfortable during the rainy days ahead this spring. 
$120 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot
These Koola Tall Boots is an essential boot which combines soft suede, plush sheepskin, and faux fur.
$75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)

