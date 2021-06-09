Amazon's Prime Day starts June 21, but you don't have to wait to score a huge deal on Ugg boots with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals. Whether you're grabbing items because of the discounts or you need new year-round footwear, Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals is offering savings of up to 45% off select styles of Ugg boots, shoes and slippers.

Beyond UGG, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Want to score a pair or two of UGG shoes for less than original price? Shop ET's Style picks from UGG with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper The Koolaburra by UGG suede slipper exactly the kind of cozy-comfort you'd expect. These UGG slippers feature a faux fur lining and a rubber sole for a slipper that can be a shoe when when you need it. $45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

UGG Women's Highland Sneaker Amazon UGG Women's Highland Sneaker If you love Nike Air Force 1s, then these UGG Highland Sneakers are a must buy! These sneakers feature a Treadlite by UGG outsole for comfort. $100 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

