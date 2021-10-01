Shopping

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Vera Bradley Bags, Backpacks and More

By Amy Sheridan
The fall season is officially here. As kids are back in school and some of us has returned to the office, we want to make sure we look good IRL from head to toe, after more than a year of seeing people on screens. That includes making sure we carry our essentials in style, and Amazon's Fall Sale has the fashionable solution: Vera Bradley bags and backpacks! You can get her bags at huge markdowns at Amazon. There's a lot to work through to find the right bag, so we picked out our favorite back to school deals on Vera Bradley bags and backpacks on Amazon. 

Vera Bradley's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs for backpacks, totes, duffel bags, crossbody bags and more styles, feature vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley that will stand out this fall when you go back to school or the office. Right now you can find Vera Bradley bags for up to 50% off, but only for a limited time on Amazon. 

If you want to make sure you're supporting your favorite merchants, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from Amazon.

ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Fall Deals on Vera Bradley Bags and Backpacks:

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
At 30% off, the deal on this Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag is hard to beat. This tote bag is available in 18 different colors and prints.
$100$70
Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Amazon
Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
The Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket are a stylish choice in face masks.
$22
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
Vera Bradey Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
A quilted and durable wristlet that dual serves as a wallet. This washable Vera Bradley wristlet is made with 100% cotton.
$40$36
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is a roomy and washable bag perfect for everyday use.  
$70$60
Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Hanging Travel Organizer
Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Hanging Travel Organizer
Amazon
Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Hanging Travel Organizer
Keep your travel essentials tidy when you travel with this Vera Bradley hanging travel organizer. It's lightweight, durable, water-repellent and made from recycled PET water bottles.
$60$42
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag
Vera Bradley Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag
This Vera Bradley spacious duffel will carry it all! It has 3 elastic mesh pockets to organize your cosmetics, hair products, jewelry & other toiletries. This travel duffle is available in 28 different prints and colors! 
$100$70
Vera Bradley Fleece Plush Throw Blanket, Bedford Blooms, 80" x 50"
Vera Bradley Fleece Plush Throw Blanket, Bedford Blooms, 80" x 50"
Amazon
Vera Bradley Fleece Plush Throw Blanket, Bedford Blooms, 80" x 50"
For those chilly fall afternoons or snuggling up for a Netflix and chill, this Vera Bradley Fleece Plush Throw Blanket is your cozy go-to. 
$55$39
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Commuter Backpack, Mayfair in Bloom
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Commuter Backpack, Mayfair in Bloom
Amazon
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Commuter Backpack, Mayfair in Bloom
Lightweight and weather-friendly, you can use this pack year-round. This Vera Bradley Performance Twill Commuter Backpack is also available in 6 other colors.
$150$90
Vera Bradley Microfiber Glenna Satchel Purse
Vera Bradley Microfiber Glenna Satchel Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Microfiber Glenna Satchel Purse
The Vera Bradley Glenna Satchel features drawstrings to customize the fit and style of the bag and is made from machine washable microfiber.
$110$71
Vera Bradley Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley All in One Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley cotton all-in-one, 100% cotton, crossbody purse is perfect for your weekend travels or any occasion. 
$65$48
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
$70$50
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Medium Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Bag
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Medium Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Medium Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Bag
Carry all of your essential makeup and skincare products in this Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Medium Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Bag. 
$35$25
Vera Bradley Recycled Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Set
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Set
Amazon
Vera Bradley Recycled Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Set
These Vera Bradley Cosmetic Bags are a travel must-have. These bags are made from 100% Recycled Polyester and available in 12 different colors and prints.
$60$36
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Women's Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek and lightweight microfiber. The solid colors bring style and function to your everyday life. 
$130$93
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Going on a hike or a picnic, this Vera Bradley backpack holds what you need. It's made with recycled water bottles and is water-repellent for easy cleaning. 
$95$74

