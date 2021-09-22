Shopping

Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Cyber Monday 202 Rebecca Minkoff Sale
Peter White/WireImage/Getty Images

Fall is here but saying goodbye to summer isn't so bad when there are fall sales to shop -- especially when there are deals on designer handbags! Right now, Amazon's Fall Sale is churning out major markdowns on some of our favorite designers -- including Rebecca Minkoff. Amazon has an incredible selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags on sale and we've picked out a variety of styles that you can save $100s on and up to 85% off. 

Right now, the amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags include crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles. As we get closer to fall, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.

Beyond Rebecca Minkoff, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

If you're looking for even more deals, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET Style's top picks for Rebecca Minkoff bags with Amazon's Fall Sale.

Rebecca Minkoff Chain Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff Chain Hobo
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Chain Hobo
It's finally the season for suede. Shop now to get this classic hobo silhouette for more than $100 off the regular price.
$179 (REGULARLY $298)
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. 
$140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Chain Wallet
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Chain Wallet
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Chain Wallet
Bigger than a wallet and smaller than a purse, this chain wallet is the best of both worlds. 
$160 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit. Right now, you can get it for 30% off the regular price.
$195 AT AMAZON
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Shoulder Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Megan Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Shoulder Bag
Trade in your messenger bag for this sophisticated shoulder bag from Rebecca Minkoff. The mid-size makes it easy to organize all your must-have items and accessories.
$207 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $328)
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. 
$221 (REGULARLY $298)
Rebecca Minkoff Jean Convertible Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff Jean Convertible Crossbody
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Jean Convertible Crossbody
Cute and feminine, this bag can be used as a crossbody bag or a clutch. 
$124 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo
We love the slouchy style of this hobo bag for fall.
$153 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Feed Bag W/Studs
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Feed Bag
This adorably fabulous bag is everything you like about feed bags only smaller. This one features stud embellishments. 
$88 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Small Nylon Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Small Nylon Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Small Nylon Tote
This bag features Rebecca Minkoff's signature dome studs and dual shoulder straps. 
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $158)
Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo
This super affordable Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo pebbled leather handbag is a must-have.
$117 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Rebecca Minkoff Signature Top Zip Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Signature Top Zip Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Signature Top Zip Tote
This spacious bag is big enough to hold everything you need to get by from day-to-day. Get it now for more than $165 off the original price.
$140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Leo Clutch
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch
Stylish meets practical with Rebecca Minkoff's Women's Leo Clutch. Perfect for going out -- it holds just enough of what you need. 
$95 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)

