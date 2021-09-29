Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals on Tory Burch Bags, Shoes & More

Fall is finally here and the chilly weather has given some of us a fall fashion shopping itch to scratch, and if you count yourself in that category, there are tons of markdowns on designer clothes and with Amazon's Fall Sale, including Tory Burch. You can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories to shop at this Amazon sale, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.

Tory Burch is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag or purchase baubles for this summer, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items with Amazon's Fall Sale, but there's so much more to explore.

Beyond designer clothes, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

If you're looking for even more deals, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Below, shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch with Amazon's Fall Sale.

Tory Burch Perry Tote Amazon Tory Burch Perry Tote If you're looking to upgrade your tote as you head back to school or return to the office, you can't beat Tory Burch's Perry for its quality. $330 (REGULARLY $378) Buy Now

