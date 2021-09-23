Shopping

Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes & More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Tory Burch
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Fall has arrived and the chilly weather has given some of us a fall fashion shopping itch to scratch, and if you count yourself in that category, there are tons of markdowns on designer clothes and with Amazon's Fall Sale, including Tory Burch. You can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories to shop at this Amazon sale, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.

Tory Burch is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag or purchase baubles for this summer, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items with Amazon's Fall Sale, but there's so much more to explore. 

Beyond designer clothes, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

If you're looking for even more deals, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Below, shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch with Amazon's Fall Sale.

Tory Burch Miller Metal Phone Crossbody
Tory Burch Miller Metal Phone Crossbody
Amazon
Tory Burch Miller Metal Phone Crossbody
If you need something to carry that new iPhone 13 Pro in, it should be something nice. 
$160 (REGULARLY $228)
Tory Burch Robinson Card Case
Tory Burch Robinson Card Case
Amazon
Tory Burch Robinson Card Case
Since most places are going cash-free, there's no need to carry a full wallet in your handbag, all you need is a card case.
$68 (REGULARLY $139)
Tory Burch Aviator Sunglasses
Tory Burch Women's 0ty6051 Aviator
Amazon
Tory Burch Aviator Sunglasses
These fun shades are polarized to reduce glare. Shop now to get them for $98 off the original price while supplies last.
$92 (REGULARLY $190)
Tory Burch Perry Tote
Tory Burch Women's Perry Tote
Amazon
Tory Burch Perry Tote
If you're looking to upgrade your tote as you head back to school or return to the office, you can't beat Tory Burch's Perry for its quality.
$378
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses
tory_burch_black_sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses
These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 45% off the retail price, while supplies last.
$75 (REGULARLY $157)
Tory Burch Women's Robinson Tote
Tory Burch Women's Robinson Tote
Amazon
Tory Burch Women's Robinson Tote
This roomy Tory Burch bag is big enough to hold your laptop and then some. This Tory Burch Robinson Tote makes the perfect everyday bag.
$320 (REGULARLY $348)
Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory_Burch_Sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. Made from acetate, these shades are single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. They also block UV light for maximum protection.
$84 (REGULARLY $149)
Tory Burch Love Relentlessly Eau De Parfum
Tory Burch Love Relentlessly 3.4 Oz Eau De Parfum Spray For Women
Amazon
Tory Burch Love Relentlessly Eau De Parfum
New season, new scent. This Tory Burch classy and fresh fragrance is great for everyday wear or special occasions. 
$89 (REGULARLY $122)
Tory Burch 0TY6061 Sunglasses
Tory Burch 0TY6061 Sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch 0TY6061 Sunglasses
Unique and chic, you'll put these Tory Burch Sunglasses on in the spring and you won't take them off even in the winter. 
$108 (REGULARLY $198)

RELATED CONTENT:

Fall Fashion Guide: Amazon's Best Deals on Fall Boots and Shoes

Your Guide to Pairing Jeans and Boots This Fall

22 Boots Under $50 That Are Perfect for Fall

Save Up to 92% On Fall Finds From Nordstrom Rack

The Most Fashionable Cardigans For Fall

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Leggings

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Cozy Fashion

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

The 13 Best Fall Candles to Create a Cozy Vibe

Cozy Blankets From Barefoot Dreams Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

 