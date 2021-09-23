Shopping

Amazon's Fall Sale: Get Up To 40% Off Alo Yoga Leggings, Jackets & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Alo Yoga

Fall is officially here and so is the need for new leggings and comfy loungewear. If you're in the market for a legging refresh, you can find celeb-loved Alo Yoga pieces at major markdowns from Amazon's Fall Sale. The athleisure brand is a go-to for high-quality, on-trend pieces and it's a favorite among celebs. Whether you're shopping for the perfect workout gear or you want a few of these stunning loungewear pieces, Amazon's Fall Sale has irresistible prices. 

Right now, there are major markdowns on Alo Yoga apparel and all sorts of workout gear with Amazon's Back to School Sale, like Lululemon dupes and the famous TikTok Leggings, but it's offering shoppers deals and steals on more than just leggings and joggers. You can find deep discounts across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Fall Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

The brand has so much more to offer than the Moto legging worn by Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift and others. There's a reason why Kylie Jenner,  Hannah Brown and others keep coming back to Alo Yoga. 

Below, shop the best deals on stylish activewear from Alo Yoga that are available from Amazon's Fall Sale to workout in style. 

Alo Yoga Women's Idol Legging
Alo Yoga Women's Idol Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Women's Idol Legging
The ruching around the ankles allows you to wear these over the heel for comfort. 
$76 (REGULARLY $135)
Alo Yoga High Waist Legging
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga High Waist Legging
If you're looking for good running leggings for chilly days, these Alo Yoga high waist leggings hug your body for a flawless fit. 
$64 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $108)
Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
The Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging is perfect for everyday wear. 
$54 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $84)
Alo Yoga Occasion Legging
Alo Yoga Women's Occasion Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Occasion Legging
Make a major statement in these Occasion Leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints: black, forest green, and red.
$84 AND UP (REGULARLY $140)
Alo Yoga Women's Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket
Alo Yoga Women's Duality Reversible Sherpa Jkt
Amazon
Alo Yoga Women's Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket
Become the personification of cozy in this Alo Yoga reversible Sherpa jacket that comes in six different colors.
$154 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $248)
Alo Yoga Moto Legging
Alo Yoga Women’s Moto Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Moto Legging
These figure-hugging moto leggings are made from a blend of matt-shine fabric and breathable mesh. 
$65 AND UP (REGULARLY $114)
Alo Yoga High Waist Coast Capri
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Coast Capri
Amazon
Alo Yoga High Waist Coast Capri
The perfect fit for the yoga mat, these yoga pants are comfortable enough for everyday wear. 
$80 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $94)
Alo Yoga Women’s Thigh High Legging
Alo Yoga Women’s Thigh High Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Women’s Thigh High Legging
A unique spin on the typical stirrup design, Alo Yoga's Thigh High Leggings are flying off the shelves so grab them while you can. 
$108 ON AMAZON
Alo Yoga Feature Jacket
Alo Yoga Women's Feature Jacket
Amazon
Alo Yoga Feature Jacket
Alo Yoga's lightweight nylon jacket, with breathable net and mesh detail, is almost sold out in select sizes. 
$99 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $158)
Alo Yoga Women's Heat Wave Tank
Alo Yoga Women's Heat Wave Tank
Amazon
Alo Yoga Women's Heat Wave Tank
This super-soft tank keeps you cool during your workout with its breathability. 
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $48)
Alo Yoga Dimension Hoodie Jacket
Alo Yoga Dimension Hoodie Jacket
Amazon
Alo Yoga Dimension Hoodie Jacket
If your yoga practice leaves you sweaty, cover up when you're done with this polyester hoodie. It features an oversized silhouette, and comes in four other colors.
$92 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $138)
ALO Real Bra Tank Top
ALO Real Bra Tank Top
Amazon
ALO Real Bra Tank Top
The perfect mix between a bra and tank is here.
$50 (REGULARLY $72)
Alo Yoga Airbrush Legging
Alo Yoga Women’s Airbrush Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Airbrush Legging
Whether you're a yoga instructor or you just like yoga clothing, Alo Yoga’s Airbrush legging is fab. It comes in 13 different designs and colors including the popular white camo, and black/gold chakra. 
$31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $88)
Alo Yoga Urban Moto Sweatpant
Alo Yoga Women's Urban Moto Sweatpant
Amazon
Alo Yoga Urban Moto Sweatpant
This fashionable and flattering but not flashy sweatpant makes working out comfortable. The fit is not too tight and not too baggy. 
$64 AND UP (REGULARLY $98)
Alo Yoga Women's Blackcomb Pullover
Alo Yoga Women's Blackcomb Pullover
Amazon
Alo Yoga Women's Blackcomb Pullover
You don't have to be a yogi to appreciate the simple style of this Alo Yoga workout pullover. 
$88 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $138)
Alo Yoga Pure Tank-Distressed
Alo Yoga Women's Pure Tank-Distressed
Amazon
Alo Yoga Pure Tank-Distressed
Expect compliments at yoga class with this sporty and stylish tank. 
$37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $64)
Alo Yoga High Waisted Ripped Warrior Leggings
Alo Yoga Women’s High Waisted Ripped Warrior Leggings
Amazon
Alo Yoga High Waisted Ripped Warrior Leggings
Alo Yoga’s antimicrobial high waisted ripped warrior leggings are a fashionable option for your workout and streetwear. These Alo Yoga Leggings are are must have at 37% off.
$79 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $125)

Shop all Amazon Deals on Alo Yoga

