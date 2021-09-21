Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 55% on Uggs

Fall is here and the cooler weather means we'll soon be wearing jackets and coats, but it also might be time to start thinking about boots. We're talking about Uggs, of course. Amazon's Fall Sale has tons of discounts on shoes and boots, but since Uggs are having a moment, we zeroed in on our favorite deals on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. Whether you're grabbing shoes because it's time to trade in your well-worn boots for the new school year or you need new year-round footwear, Amazon savings on offer of up to 45% off select styles of Ugg boots, shoes and slippers that celebs love. But it's not just Uggs. Whether you're looking for dorm decor as you prepare to head back to campus or you need sneakers for your comfy work-from-home uniform, there are tons of items on sale to help make this fall a little easier.

Beyond Uggs, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Fall Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial

so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday.

Want to score a pair or two of UGG shoes for less than original price? Shop ET's Style picks from UGG .

