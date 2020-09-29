The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Although Amazon Prime Day just got announced as Oct. 13-14, the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event.

Love Tory Burch handbags, wallets, and accessories? Good news, the Tory Burch sale is happening right now for the next few hours during the Amazon Fall Sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags and jewelry on discount -- up to 60% off at the sales event.

The brand is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for fall or stock up on baubles, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items from the Tory Burch sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch at the Amazon Big Fall Sale.

Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch A great deal on a sleek Tory Burch canvas tote for anywhere and everywhere. REGULARLY $258 $218 at Amazon

Ella Mini Tote Tory Burch Amazon Ella Mini Tote Tory Burch This versatile mini tote from Amazon's biggest summer sale event is perfect for any occasion from work to the evening. This classic Tory Burch handbag comes in both black and navy. REGULARLY $178 $150 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Tory Burch Bring a luxe factor to your look with the zippered, textured coated Tory Burch® Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag with adjustable crossbody strap. ORIGINALLY $198 $163.90 at Amazon

Perry Nylon Colorblock Backpack Tory Burch Amazon Perry Nylon Colorblock Backpack Tory Burch The Tory Burch Perry Backpack is made of durable nylon with faux leather trim and a colorblock design. This backpack comes in two colors: navy and black. REGULARLY $200 $160.97 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Tory Burch Bring a luxe factor to your look with the zippered, textured coated Tory Burch® Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag with adjustable crossbody strap. ORIGINALLY $198 $163.90 at Amazon

Perry Tote Tory Burch Amazon Perry Tote Tory Burch The Perry Tote by Tory Burch is made with pebbled leather cowhide. You can use this purse every single day -- be it work, travel or play. This handbag comes in five colors: black, devon sand, grey heron, light umber and pink moon. REGULARLY $348 $305 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Tory Burch This chic Gemini Link Canvas Backpack by Tory Burch is classic and one of Amazon's best sellers. REGULARLY $328 $258 at Amazon

Perry Straw Nano Tote Tory Burch Amazon Perry Straw Nano Tote Tory Burch The Tory Burch Perry Straw Nano Tote is made with woven straw. leather trim, an open top and gold-tone hardware. REGULARLY $228 $159.60 at Amazon

Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Tory Burch Amazon Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Tory Burch These Tory Burch Sunglasses are a stunning square shaped that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These sunglasses protect your eyes from harm caused by UV rays. Also, you can grab these now for 50% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $148 $75.78 at Amazon

Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce Tory Burch Amazon Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce Tory Burch Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray comes in 1.7 Fluid ounces and is the perfect summer perfume. It is filled with fiery spicy note of soft moss, sweet vanilla and milk. This perfume is also 60% off so get it while you can! ORIGINALLY $120 $48.50 at Amazon

Black Sunglasses Tory Burch Amazon Black Sunglasses Tory Burch These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 55% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $157 $71 at Amazon

Sign up for more fashion updates from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Fashion Deals

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Women's Designer Brands

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins & More

Kate Spade Sale: Get 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes Shoes and More

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Get Up to 80% Off on Uggs, TOMS, Cole Haan & More

Coach Sale: Take 50% Off Handbags, Wallets, Jewelry, Shoes and More

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save 70% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Sunglasses, Wallets & More

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Select Handbags

The Best Designer Shoes - Rothy's, Coach, Tory Burch, Allsaints & More

Wayfair's Way Day Sale -- Take Up to 80% Off Home Decor

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses From Gucci, Ray-Ban, Tory Burch and More

AllModern Way Day Deals: Save Up to 80% on Home Decor

19 Best Perfume for Women From Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and More

The Best Fanny Pack -- Coach x Basquiat, Gucci, Burberry and More

22 Best Perfume for Women From Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and More

Tory Burch Sale: Last Day to Take Up to 30% Off Sitewide