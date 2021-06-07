Whether you're shopping for yourself or you're looking for a gift for the special man in your life, Amazon is making it easy on you to find great deals on just about anything a guy could want -- including designer clothes for men who like to look good. Amazon's Father's Day Sale has markdowns on all sorts of fashion essentials for guys' spring and summer wardrobes.

If you're focused on outfitting a stylish man, Amazon's Father's Day Sale is real with discounts on Amazon men's clothing including jeans, slacks, chinos, sweatpants, shorts, fleece pullovers, dress shirts, suits, turtlenecks, winter coats, T-shirts, scarves, sweaters, gloves, hoodies and sweatshirts, undershirts, outerwear, boxers and sleepwear. Find bargains on pieces from Champion, Levi's, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Adidas, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Timberland, Wrangler and lots of others brands.

Father's Day coincides with Amazon's Prime Day this year, so right now you can take advantage of early Prime Day deals on electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances like an Instant Pot, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Below, check out the best deals on men’s clothing.

Van Heusen Regular Fit Dress Poplin Shirt Amazon Van Heusen Regular Fit Dress Poplin Shirt This Van Heusen Regular Fit Dress Poplin Shirt doesn't have over 11,000 reviews for no reason! Perfect for any spring or summer wedding, this Van Heusen Dress Shirt is a wrinkle free with a point color that comes in over 20 colors. $20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Starts June 21: What You Need to Know

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Deals We Expect to See

The Best Care Package Ideas for Father's Day 2021

The Force Is Strong With These Star Wars Gifts for Father's Day

Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are 70% Off at Coach Outlet

Best Father's Day Gifts Under $50 and $30

Father's Day Gifts 2021: Gift Cards, Plant Delivery and More

Funny Father's Day T-Shirts for Hilarious Dads

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021: What to Get Dad This Year