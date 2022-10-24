With so many pre-holiday sales happening each day, it can be difficult to know which deals are ac actually worth shopping. Just a couple weeks after the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is back with another opportunity to save on top brands with the second annual Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul event.

This two-week long sale takes place from October 24 through November 6, offering over 1,000 beauty deals including Allure's Best of Beauty winners, gifts for the holiday season, and plenty of self-care products to prepare for colder months ahead. Just a few of the products featured in the sale include the internet-famous Olaplex hair care system and Hailey Bieber's favorite OPI nail polish, plus celeb-approved skincare from Elemis, Avene, EltaMD, and so much more.

Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite products at a discount or get some of your holiday gift shopping done early, Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul is not one to miss. Below, we've picked out the top 20 products to shop while supplies last.

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Skincare Deals

FOREO UFO 2 Mini Power Mask & Light Therapy Device Amazon FOREO UFO 2 Mini Power Mask & Light Therapy Device The UFO 2 Mini Power Mask & Light Therapy Device from FOREO takes masking to another level. Whether you pair it with FOREO's UFO Activated Masks or your favorite serums, the device uses heating, cooling and T-Sonic pulsations to push skincare goodies deeper into the skin, along with full spectrum LED light therapy that target a range of skin concerns from loss of elasticity to acne. Use the FOREO For You app to choose which feature you'd like, in addition to accessing personalized settings and guided routines. $139 $83 Buy Now

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Teeth Whitening Deals

Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips The OG of at-home teeth whitening has come a long way. Crest Whitestrips are safe on enamel and use the same whitening ingredients as your dentist. Achieve professional-level teeth whitening results and remove 14 years of stains in just 30 minutes a day. $50 $35 Buy Now

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Hair Care Deals

T3 Airebrush Duo Amazon T3 Airebrush Duo Achieve bouncy, blowout-style curls at home with the T3 Airebrush Duo — an interchangeable brush that comes complete with two attachments and 15 different heat and speed combinations that cater to every hair type and texture. $190 $133 Buy Now

Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Makeup Deals

