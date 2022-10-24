Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul 2022 Is Back With Black Friday Savings on Olaplex, EltaMD, OPI, and More
With so many pre-holiday sales happening each day, it can be difficult to know which deals are ac actually worth shopping. Just a couple weeks after the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is back with another opportunity to save on top brands with the second annual Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul event.
This two-week long sale takes place from October 24 through November 6, offering over 1,000 beauty deals including Allure's Best of Beauty winners, gifts for the holiday season, and plenty of self-care products to prepare for colder months ahead. Just a few of the products featured in the sale include the internet-famous Olaplex hair care system and Hailey Bieber's favorite OPI nail polish, plus celeb-approved skincare from Elemis, Avene, EltaMD, and so much more.
Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite products at a discount or get some of your holiday gift shopping done early, Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul is not one to miss. Below, we've picked out the top 20 products to shop while supplies last.
Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Skincare Deals
Powered by AAC Technology, EltaMD's calming toner helps to maintain hydrated and more resilient skin.
The UFO 2 Mini Power Mask & Light Therapy Device from FOREO takes masking to another level. Whether you pair it with FOREO's UFO Activated Masks or your favorite serums, the device uses heating, cooling and T-Sonic pulsations to push skincare goodies deeper into the skin, along with full spectrum LED light therapy that target a range of skin concerns from loss of elasticity to acne. Use the FOREO For You app to choose which feature you'd like, in addition to accessing personalized settings and guided routines.
The lightweight cream version that helps soothe visible redness, tightness and over-heating.
Prepare your skin for colder days ahead with a deeply hydrating and restorative mask for sensitive skin.
This lightweight, silky-smooth serum helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin and correct the visible signs of aging by delivering a new and improved blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.
Use this brightening, hydrating, and plumping formula as an overnight mask or use it for a moisturizing rescue balm to hydrate you during the day.
Stock up on vitamin C serum for a brighter, more radiant-looking complexion. This serum minimizes the appearance of dark spots and discoloration, while dramatically smoothing and resurfacing skin's texture.
Treat yourself or a loved one to a four-piece makeup kit from PUR Minerals, complete with a correcting primer, pressed mineral foundation, lash-conditioning mascara, and chisel brush.
Aloe vera, cucumber, celery, and seaweed purify your skin while gently cleansing and dissolving sweat, oil, and makeup.
Take Evian Facial Spray with you wherever you go thanks to this travel duo bundle.
Nourish skin with the anti-aging benefits of hyaluronic acid in Proactiv's moisturizer for acne-prone skin.
Made from volcanic rock, this face roller absorbs more excess oil than face blotting papers.
Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Teeth Whitening Deals
The OG of at-home teeth whitening has come a long way. Crest Whitestrips are safe on enamel and use the same whitening ingredients as your dentist. Achieve professional-level teeth whitening results and remove 14 years of stains in just 30 minutes a day.
Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Hair Care Deals
If you've been dying to try the internet-famous Olaplex line, start with this essentials kit full of travel-sized treatments.
Get salon-quality hair at home with this DryBar kit, which includes a blowout brush, shampoo and conditioner, detangler, heat protector, and dry shampoo.
Achieve bouncy, blowout-style curls at home with the T3 Airebrush Duo — an interchangeable brush that comes complete with two attachments and 15 different heat and speed combinations that cater to every hair type and texture.
Create even more at-home blowouts with this drying brush featuring a slim handle, a small oval-shaped head, and an additional medium heat setting.
Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Makeup Deals
Hailey Bieber's viral 'glazed donut' nail uses this long-lasting off-white polish as a base.
Upgrade your at-home mani with these quick-drying drops that double as cuticle treatment.
This chubby lip crayon conditions your lips with sunflower seed oil and rosemary extract while providing a wash of color.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 7 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now
The Space NK Advent Calendar Is the Ultimate Gift for Beauty Lovers
Charlotte Tilbury Sale: Save Up to 30% on Celeb-Approved Beauty
25 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 to Shop Before They Sell Out
12 Best October Prime Day Beauty Deals You Can Still Shop
The 35 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50: Last Chance to Save Big
Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty Is Up to 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day