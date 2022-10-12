Shopping

Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty Is Up to 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day — Here Are Our 10 Favorite Deals

By Kyley Warren‍
Even in a space that's as saturated with celebrity makeup and skincare lines as today's beauty market is, Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty manages to stand out from the pack — with thoughtfully curated, sustainable beauty products that are loved by celebs and makeup gurus alike for their clean composition, wellness-focused origins and (perhaps best of all) refreshingly affordable price-points.

During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale — which ends tonight — you can score up to 40% off Honest Beauty products. From hyaluronic acid-infused creams and a Vitamin C Radiance Serum to milky cleansers, skin-perfecting concealers, setting sprays and even the cult-favorite Magic Beauty Balm (a personal favorite), there is no shortage of great makeup and natural skincare from Honest Beauty that is currently marked down for Amazon's October Prime Day.

Ahead, shop top-rated products from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty that are on sale for Prime Day. Plus, check out the best Prime Day Laneige skincare deals and more of the can't-miss Amazon Prime Day beauty deals before the shopping event ends at midnight. 

Hydrogel Cream
Hydrogel Cream
Hydrogel Cream

Two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane work to hydrate skin while reducing the look of fine lines.

$20$14
Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream

This versatile product diffuses dark circles while providing skin-brightening benefits.

$24$17
The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer

Strengthen your skin's barrier with this daily lightweight moisturizer.

$30$21
Calm and Porefect Serum
Calm and Porefect Serum
Calm and Porefect Serum

Honest Beauty's soothing serum works to minimize the look of pores with marine-derived amino acid.

$30$24
Magic Beauty Balm
Magic Beauty Balm
Magic Beauty Balm

This multipurpose balm is unfused with olive, argan, and jojoba oils and shea butter.

$13$9
Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer

This 2-in-1 lengthening mascara has a built-in lash primer for your best lashes yet.

$18$14
Magic Gel-to-Milk Cleanser
Magic Gel-to-Milk Cleanser
Magic Gel-to-Milk Cleanser

This cleanser removes makeup and impurities without stripping your skin of its natural moisture.

$18$10
Fresh Flex Concealer
Fresh Flex Concealer
Fresh Flex Concealer

A dream team of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E nourish your skin from the outside in while the creamy formula covers any imperfections.

$22$18
Honest Beauty Everyday Radiance +C Moisturizer
Honest Beauty Everyday Radiance +C Moisturizer
Honest Beauty Everyday Radiance +C Moisturizer

Get your glow on with a vitamin c-infused moisturizer

$28$22
Invisible Blurring Loose Powder
Invisible Blurring Loose Powder
Invisible Blurring Loose Powder

Set your makeup and keep your skin shine-free with this lightweight setting powder.

$23$18

