Even in a space that's as saturated with celebrity makeup and skincare lines as today's beauty market is, Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty manages to stand out from the pack — with thoughtfully curated, sustainable beauty products that are loved by celebs and makeup gurus alike for their clean composition, wellness-focused origins and (perhaps best of all) refreshingly affordable price-points.

During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale — which ends tonight — you can score up to 40% off Honest Beauty products. From hyaluronic acid-infused creams and a Vitamin C Radiance Serum to milky cleansers, skin-perfecting concealers, setting sprays and even the cult-favorite Magic Beauty Balm (a personal favorite), there is no shortage of great makeup and natural skincare from Honest Beauty that is currently marked down for Amazon's October Prime Day.

Save on Honest Beauty

Ahead, shop top-rated products from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty that are on sale for Prime Day. Plus, check out the best Prime Day Laneige skincare deals and more of the can't-miss Amazon Prime Day beauty deals before the shopping event ends at midnight.

Hydrogel Cream Amazon Hydrogel Cream Two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane work to hydrate skin while reducing the look of fine lines. $20 $14 Buy Now

Fresh Flex Concealer Amazon Fresh Flex Concealer A dream team of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E nourish your skin from the outside in while the creamy formula covers any imperfections. $22 $18 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Olaplex Shampoo and Hair Treatments Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day

The Best Amazon Prime Day UGG Deals to Save on Cozy Boots and Slippers

Save Up to 35% On Instant Pot Pressure Cookers, Dutch Ovens and More

Prime Early Access Sale: The Best Deals Under $100 Still Available Now

Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale Today at Amazon's October Prime Day 2022

Today Only, the Peloton Bike Is On Sale for October Amazon Prime Day

Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever for October Prime Day

Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras Are Over 50% Off at Amazon Prime Day

The Best Apple Deals Available for Amazon October Prime Day 2022

15 Fall Fashion Deals to Shop During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale