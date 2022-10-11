All The Best Beauty Deals from Amazon's October Prime Day Sale: NuFace, Honest Beauty, Foreo and More
Just when you thought you had to wait until Black Friday to score the best beauty deals, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is live and had begun rolling out major discounts on your favorite makeup, hair tools, and skincare products. Now through Wednesday, October 12, you can get a head start on your holiday shopping with Amazon's two-day October Prime Day.
If you’re a beauty lover looking for a hydrating moisturizer for glowy skin, a volumizing mascara for your eyelashes, a pigmented eyeshadow palette, or a new fragrance for fall, you’re sure to save big with Prime Day markdowns to upgrade your beauty and skincare needs. For those of us who are eager to try the newest skincare treatments, there are impressive deals on face oils, anti-aging moisturizers, gentle exfoliators, and more.
This year's second Prime Day truly has it all when it comes to finding great beauty deals. Amazon released thousands of deals on NuFace, Honest Beauty, Laneige, bareMinerals, Tula, Neutrogena, and many more. Ahead, we've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals to shop now.
Best Amazon Prime Day Skin Care Deals
Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer for deeper, longer-lasting hydration.
Reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots with the award-winning Advanced Skincare Wand that combines 4 powerful skincare technologies for the ultimate at-home spa facial.
The award-winning Trinity Device and three best-selling attachments in one complete kit to contour, tone, smooth and firm skin instantly and over time.
Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.
Replenish your skin overnight with this brightening and hydrating mask that works to strengthen your skin's barrier.
With over 40 million views on TikTok, Laneige's lip sleeping mask is a new favorite when it comes to beauty products. Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shields, and Kaia Gerber all swear by the product, which moisturizes your lips overnight with a blend of shea butter, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Right now, it's on sale for $16.80 in the classic berry flavor, as well as vanilla, gummi bear, and sweet candy.
The LUNA mini 2 uses the power of T-Sonic pulsations to cleanse deep below the skin's surface. With 8 adjustable intensities and 3 zones of varying touch point thicknesses, it is suitable for all skin types.
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what 100,000 people are raving about.
If you've been looking for a product to minimize your pores and reduce fine lines, try Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant that combats redness, wrinkles, aging, enlarged pores, and blackheads.
For hydrating coverage and a natural finish, you can't go wrong with this bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Cream.
Reveal smooth, glowing skin with Tula's skin-resurfacing mask formulated with fruit enzymes and AHA, BHA, and PHA gentle acids.
Formulated specifically for oily to combination skin, dermatologist-approved Cetaphil's fragrance-free cleanser removes impurities without stripping or irritating.
Best Amazon Prime Day Makeup Deals
Save on Jessica Alba's award-winning, bestselling double-sided mascara plus lash primer for ultimate length and volume.
Create the brows you want with the precision tip of the Brow Wiz. Anastasia Beverly Hills' #1 selling brow product is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil ideal for outlining and detailing brows with professional-quality precision.
For the jet setter, this travel-friendly compact eyeshadow palette comes with three ultra-pigmented shades — two matte and one shimmer — for creating a variety of eye looks.
Give her beauty routine an Old Hollywood-style upgrade with a lighted vanity, complete with three different light settings.
If you're on a mission to grow your eyelashes and brows, this serum will help strengthen them for a bold and dramatic look.
Best Amazon Prime Day Fragrance Deals
Staying true to the ingredients of Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum, the new Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori features the fresh natural greenness, rich floral quality and creamy depth of tuberose.
Update your signature scent for fall with YSL's sultry pink pepper, jasmine, vanilla, patchouli, and cedar fragrance, Black Opium.
Best Amazon Prime Day Hair Care Deals
Every product from Olaplex can transform your hair, but if you're new to the brand start with No. 3 Repairing Treatment. It delivers intense moisture and strengthens hair from within to repair damaged ends and fix broken bonds.
Improve your hair's texture with the one-minute transformation cream from the innovative brand Color Wow. Full of avocado oil and Omega-3s, this cream will not only give you silky soft hair, but nourish it from within.
If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've potentially seen this viral blow drying brush from Revlon. Get a salon quality blow out at home without the fuss, just section damp hair and wrap it around the brush for fast drying, curling, and volume.
Straighten your hair in seconds with this hair straightener comb. Plus, it's 27% off with coupon.
