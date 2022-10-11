Beauty

All The Best Beauty Deals from Amazon's October Prime Day Sale: NuFace, Honest Beauty, Foreo and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
amazon prime day early beauty deals
Getty Images

Just when you thought you had to wait until Black Friday to score the best beauty deals, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is live and had begun rolling out major discounts on your favorite makeup, hair tools, and skincare products. Now through Wednesday, October 12, you can get a head start on your holiday shopping with Amazon's two-day October Prime Day. 

If you’re a beauty lover looking for a hydrating moisturizer for glowy skin, a volumizing mascara for your eyelashes, a pigmented eyeshadow palette, or a new fragrance for fall, you’re sure to save big with Prime Day markdowns to upgrade your beauty and skincare needs. For those of us who are eager to try the newest skincare treatments, there are impressive deals on face oils, anti-aging moisturizers, gentle exfoliators, and more.

This year's second Prime Day truly has it all when it comes to finding great beauty deals. Amazon released thousands of deals on NuFace, Honest Beauty, Laneige, bareMinerals, Tula, Neutrogena, and many more. Ahead, we've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals to shop now.

Best Amazon Prime Day Skin Care Deals

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Amazon
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer for deeper, longer-lasting hydration.

$45$32
Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave
Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum

Reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots with the award-winning Advanced Skincare Wand that combines 4 powerful skincare technologies for the ultimate at-home spa facial. 

$169$110
NuFACE Trinity Complete
NuFACE Trinity Complete
Amazon
NuFACE Trinity Complete

The award-winning Trinity Device and three best-selling attachments in one complete kit to contour, tone, smooth and firm skin instantly and over time.

$525$394
PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device
PMD Clean
Amazon
PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device

Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.

$99$59
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel
Amazon
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel

Replenish your skin overnight with this brightening and hydrating mask that works to strengthen your skin's barrier. 

$29$20
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

With over 40 million views on TikTok, Laneige's lip sleeping mask is a new favorite when it comes to beauty products. Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shields, and Kaia Gerber all swear by the product, which moisturizes your lips overnight with a blend of shea butter, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Right now, it's on sale for $16.80 in the classic berry flavor, as well as vanilla, gummi bear, and sweet candy.

$24$17
Foreo Luna mini 2 Sonic Face Cleanser
Foreo Luna mini 2 Sonic Face Cleanser
Amazon
Foreo Luna mini 2 Sonic Face Cleanser

The LUNA mini 2 uses the power of T-Sonic pulsations to cleanse deep below the skin's surface. With 8 adjustable intensities and 3 zones of varying touch point thicknesses, it is suitable for all skin types.

$139$85
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what 100,000 people are raving about.

$49$29
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Amazon
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

If you've been looking for a product to minimize your pores and reduce fine lines, try Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant that combats redness, wrinkles, aging, enlarged pores, and blackheads. 

$34$27
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
Amazon
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

For hydrating coverage and a natural finish, you can't go wrong with this bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Cream.

$40$22
TULA Skin Care So Smooth Resurfacing & Brightening Fruit Enzyme Mask
TULA Skin Care So Smooth Resurfacing & Brightening Fruit Enzyme Mask
Amazon
TULA Skin Care So Smooth Resurfacing & Brightening Fruit Enzyme Mask

Reveal smooth, glowing skin with Tula's skin-resurfacing mask formulated with fruit enzymes and AHA, BHA, and PHA gentle acids. 

$36$27
Cetaphil Face Wash
Face Wash by Cetaphil
Amazon
Cetaphil Face Wash

Formulated specifically for oily to combination skin, dermatologist-approved Cetaphil's fragrance-free cleanser removes impurities without stripping or irritating.

$17$13

Best Amazon Prime Day Makeup Deals

Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara
Target
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara

Save on Jessica Alba's award-winning, bestselling double-sided mascara plus lash primer for ultimate length and volume.

$18$14
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Amazon
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Create the brows you want with the precision tip of the Brow Wiz. Anastasia Beverly Hills' #1 selling brow product is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil ideal for outlining and detailing brows with professional-quality precision.

$23$16
Maybelline New York Shadow Blocks Stacked Eye Shadow Trio
Maybelline New York Shadow Blocks Stacked Eye Shadow Trio
Amazon
Maybelline New York Shadow Blocks Stacked Eye Shadow Trio

For the jet setter, this travel-friendly compact eyeshadow palette comes with three ultra-pigmented shades — two matte and one shimmer — for creating a variety of eye looks.

$13$10
Bwllni Lighted Makeup Mirror
Bwllni Lighted Makeup Mirror
Amazon
Bwllni Lighted Makeup Mirror

Give her beauty routine an Old Hollywood-style upgrade with a lighted vanity, complete with three different light settings.

$70$43
VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum
VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum
Amazon
VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum

If you're on a mission to grow your eyelashes and brows, this serum will help strengthen them for a bold and dramatic look. 

$40$23

Best Amazon Prime Day Fragrance Deals

Gucci Bloom Profumo Di Fiori Eau De Parfume
Gucci Bloom Profumo Di Fiori Eau De Parfume
Amazon
Gucci Bloom Profumo Di Fiori Eau De Parfume

Staying true to the ingredients of Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum, the new Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori features the fresh natural greenness, rich floral quality and creamy depth of tuberose. 

$81$72
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum
Amazon
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum

Update your signature scent for fall with YSL's sultry pink pepper, jasmine, vanilla, patchouli, and cedar fragrance, Black Opium.

$72$58

Best Amazon Prime Day Hair Care Deals

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Amazon
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

Every product from Olaplex can transform your hair, but if you're new to the brand start with No. 3 Repairing Treatment. It delivers intense moisture and strengthens hair from within to repair damaged ends and fix broken bonds. 

$30$24
Color Wow One-Minute Transformation
Color Wow One-Minute Transformation
Amazon
Color Wow One-Minute Transformation

Improve your hair's texture with the one-minute transformation cream from the innovative brand Color Wow. Full of avocado oil and Omega-3s, this cream will not only give you silky soft hair, but nourish it from within. 

$24$17
Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush

If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've potentially seen this viral blow drying brush from Revlon. Get a salon quality blow out at home without the fuss, just section damp hair and wrap it around the brush for fast drying, curling, and volume. 

$40$31
Hair Straightener Comb Matte Black
Hair Straightener Comb Matte Black
Amazon
Hair Straightener Comb Matte Black

Straighten your hair in seconds with this hair straightener comb. Plus, it's 27% off with coupon.

$60$35

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is On Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Is 30% Off During Amazon's Prime Sale

Amazon’s Second Prime Day Starts October 11—Here’s Everything to Know

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is Back for the Holidays 2022

Shop Sephora's Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

The 12 Best Concealers for Blemishes, Dry Skin, and Dark Circles

The 15 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 for Holiday Gifts

The 10 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now