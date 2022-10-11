Just when you thought you had to wait until Black Friday to score the best beauty deals, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is live and had begun rolling out major discounts on your favorite makeup, hair tools, and skincare products. Now through Wednesday, October 12, you can get a head start on your holiday shopping with Amazon's two-day October Prime Day.

If you’re a beauty lover looking for a hydrating moisturizer for glowy skin, a volumizing mascara for your eyelashes, a pigmented eyeshadow palette, or a new fragrance for fall, you’re sure to save big with Prime Day markdowns to upgrade your beauty and skincare needs. For those of us who are eager to try the newest skincare treatments, there are impressive deals on face oils, anti-aging moisturizers, gentle exfoliators, and more.

This year's second Prime Day truly has it all when it comes to finding great beauty deals. Amazon released thousands of deals on NuFace, Honest Beauty, Laneige, bareMinerals, Tula, Neutrogena, and many more. Ahead, we've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals to shop now.

Best Amazon Prime Day Skin Care Deals

NuFACE Trinity Complete Amazon NuFACE Trinity Complete The award-winning Trinity Device and three best-selling attachments in one complete kit to contour, tone, smooth and firm skin instantly and over time. $525 $394 Buy Now

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what 100,000 people are raving about. $49 $29 Buy Now

Best Amazon Prime Day Makeup Deals

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Create the brows you want with the precision tip of the Brow Wiz. Anastasia Beverly Hills' #1 selling brow product is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil ideal for outlining and detailing brows with professional-quality precision. $23 $16 Buy Now

Best Amazon Prime Day Fragrance Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Hair Care Deals

Color Wow One-Minute Transformation Amazon Color Wow One-Minute Transformation Improve your hair's texture with the one-minute transformation cream from the innovative brand Color Wow. Full of avocado oil and Omega-3s, this cream will not only give you silky soft hair, but nourish it from within. $24 $17 Buy Now

Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush Amazon Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've potentially seen this viral blow drying brush from Revlon. Get a salon quality blow out at home without the fuss, just section damp hair and wrap it around the brush for fast drying, curling, and volume. $40 $31 Buy Now

