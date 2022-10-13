Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale might be over, but you can still score great deals on everything from skincare and tech to toys and coffee makers and even designer handbags. To help you take advantage of incredible prices even after the massive sale has died down, we've found the best post-Prime Day fashion deals to add to your cart.

With thousands of fall wardrobe upgrades marked down, you can save on Amazon's most popular fashion items including Ray-Ban sunglasses and Calvin Klein bralettes to keep you stylish all season long. Stock up on basics such as $40 Levi's jeans and bodysuits under $30, or prepare for colder months ahead with down-filled or even wool and cashmere — yes, cashmere! — coats at a steep discount.

Below, we've rounded up the best fall fashion deals you can still shop even after the Prime Early Access sale has come to an end.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Still Available

Pillow Slides Slippers Amazon Pillow Slides Slippers For someone who deserves a little more comfort with every step, these pillow slides are an Amazon customer fave. $24 $18 Buy Now

