Shopping

The Best Prime Day Fashion Deals You Can Still Shop Today: 17 Pieces to Revamp Your Fall Wardrobe

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Prime Day Fashion
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale might be over, but you can still score great deals on everything from skincare and tech to toys and coffee makers and even designer handbags. To help you take advantage of incredible prices even after the massive sale has died down, we've found the best post-Prime Day fashion deals to add to your cart.

With thousands of fall wardrobe upgrades marked down, you can save on Amazon's most popular fashion items including Ray-Ban sunglasses and Calvin Klein bralettes to keep you stylish all season long. Stock up on basics such as $40 Levi's jeans and bodysuits under $30, or prepare for colder months ahead with down-filled or even wool and cashmere — yes, cashmere! — coats at a steep discount.

Below, we've rounded up the best fall fashion deals you can still shop even after the Prime Early Access sale has come to an end.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Still Available

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans - Space Ripple
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans - Space Ripple

One of the most popular denim retailers for a reason, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans.

$70$40
Mangopop Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Top
Mangopop Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Top
Amazon
Mangopop Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Top

This Mangopop top is easy to pair with jeans, skirts, and everything in between.

$38$25
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber have stepped out in these slides. 

$110$68
Calvin Klein Womens Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat - Black
Calvin Klein Womens Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat - Black
Amazon
Calvin Klein Womens Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat - Black

Chic, timeless, and well worth the investment, this camel-colored coat is composed of a luxurious blend of wool and cashmere at an astounding price.

$200$129
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
Calvin Klein Ellie Shoulder Bag
Calvin Klein Ellie Novelty Large Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Calvin Klein Ellie Shoulder Bag

This tote shoulder bag is sure to become a wardrobe staple. This bag keeps your essentials safe, organized, and secure with its interior and exterior compartments.

$178$108
Merokeety Womens Winter Long Sleeve Button Sherpa Jacket
Merokeety Womens Winter Long Sleeve Button Sherpa Jacket
Amazon
Merokeety Womens Winter Long Sleeve Button Sherpa Jacket

Keep things cozy in this soft sherpa jacket, perfect for transitional weather.

$55$47
UGG Mini Bailey Button Ii Boot
UGG Women's Mini Bailey Button Ii Boot
Amazon
UGG Mini Bailey Button Ii Boot

These slippers are cozy to wear for chilly mornings.

$155$100
Ray-Ban RB3447 Round Metal Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Round Metal Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3447 Round Metal Sunglasses

If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for. 

$163$122
Cole Haan Women's Taffeta Down Coat
Cole Haan Women's Taffeta Down Coat
Amazon
Cole Haan Women's Taffeta Down Coat

Stylish and offered in six colors, this coat by Cole Haan will keep you warm as its filled with down and feathers. With an inner and outer zipper, you'll feel nice and snug while wearing it. 

$150$98
Kate Spade New York Triple Gusset Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Triple Gusset Crossbody
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Triple Gusset Crossbody

This Kate Spade crossbody holds all your essentials for everyday use, and the Warm Gingerbread color is fabulous fall color. 

$249$145
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses

For a structured pair of sunnies, try the Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses. 

$163$122
Exlura Womens Square Neck Dress
Exlura Womens Square Neck Dress
Amazon
Exlura Womens Square Neck Dress

With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress has you covered for upcoming holiday parties and walks in the crisp autumn air.

$46$39
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper

Let this be the fall of fluffy slippers. This updated take on the Oh Yeah is crafted from fluffy, marble-print sheepskin, adding a colorful statement to any outfit.

$110$66
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair
Amazon
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair

Keep your hair out of your face while staying on trend with these claw clips made especially for thick hair.

$18$8
Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Wireless Bralette
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette

For comfort and light support, add a classic Calvin Klein bralette to your wardrobe.

$38$32
Pillow Slides Slippers
Pillow Slides Slippers
Amazon
Pillow Slides Slippers

For someone who deserves a little more comfort with every step, these pillow slides are an Amazon customer fave. 

$24$18

RELATED CONTENT:

The Handbag Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid Love Is 20% Off Right Now

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Deals on Toys and Games for Kids

The New Apple AirPods Pro Are on Sale for Amazon's October Prime Day

Best Prime Early Access Sale Tablet Deals: iPads, Galaxy Tabs and More

15 Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop During Amazon's Fall Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Deals on Keurig's Top-Rated Coffee Makers

Prime Day Hair Deals to Shop Now: Olaplex, Drybar, Revlon and More

The Best Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals from Apple, Acer, Dell and More

20 Furniture Deals at Prime Early Access Sale to Refresh Your Home

The Best Fitness Deals to Shop During Amazon's October Prime Day