If you're overwhelmed trying to hunt down for the perfect present for everyone on your list, gift sets are an easy way to put a smile on anyone's face during the holidays. Just in time for some early holiday shopping, Sephora has released its highly anticipated beauty gift sets for the 2022 holiday season, offering hundreds of value sets filled with the most popular beauty products.

Shop Sephora Gift Sets

For every beauty lover in your life, Sephora has gift sets for everyone from this year's favorite skincare, makeup, and hair care brands including Sunday Riley, Pat McGrath Labs, Charlotte Tilbury, and Olaplex. Not only is the packaging adorable, but most of the value sets are under $100. A couple of the most sought-after gifts include a trio of cult-favorite liquid blushes from Rare Beauty and a dynamic duo of celeb-loved Color Wow Dream Coat for frizz-free hair. If you're in need of stocking stuffers, Kosas and Laneige have the sweetest sets full of their best-selling mini lip products.

With deals like these, Sephora's gift sets are bound to sell out quickly. Be sure to secure your holiday gift sets early by shopping our favorite Sephora beauty gift sets for you and your loved ones. While you're at it, check out the best beauty advent calendars for treating the makeup and skincare mavens in your life.

Sephora Clean Perfume Sampler Set Sephora Sephora Clean Perfume Sampler Set Buying perfume for someone can be tricky, so let them choose their favorite among scents such as Ellis Brooklyn Myth, Skylar Coconut Cove, Floral Street Sunflower Pop, and more to redeem for a full-sized fragrance. $68 Buy Now

