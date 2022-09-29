Sephora's Most-Wanted Holiday Gifts Are Here: Shop Limited Edition Beauty Sets While They're Still in Stock
If you're overwhelmed trying to hunt down for the perfect present for everyone on your list, gift sets are an easy way to put a smile on anyone's face during the holidays. Just in time for some early holiday shopping, Sephora has released its highly anticipated beauty gift sets for the 2022 holiday season, offering hundreds of value sets filled with the most popular beauty products.
For every beauty lover in your life, Sephora has gift sets for everyone from this year's favorite skincare, makeup, and hair care brands including Sunday Riley, Pat McGrath Labs, Charlotte Tilbury, and Olaplex. Not only is the packaging adorable, but most of the value sets are under $100. A couple of the most sought-after gifts include a trio of cult-favorite liquid blushes from Rare Beauty and a dynamic duo of celeb-loved Color Wow Dream Coat for frizz-free hair. If you're in need of stocking stuffers, Kosas and Laneige have the sweetest sets full of their best-selling mini lip products.
With deals like these, Sephora's gift sets are bound to sell out quickly. Be sure to secure your holiday gift sets early by shopping our favorite Sephora beauty gift sets for you and your loved ones. While you're at it, check out the best beauty advent calendars for treating the makeup and skincare mavens in your life.
Skincare enthusiasts will love this set of AHA lactic acid treatments for exfoliating and brightening skin while minimizing the look of fine lines.
This skincare set has everything they need for a glowing complexion: Tatcha's cleanser, hydrating serum, and best-selling moisturizer.
For some sweet stocking stuffers, pick up this pack of five mini lip sleeping masks in berry, gummy bear, mango, vanilla, and mint choco.
Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian swear by Color Wow's anti-frizz formula that gives every hair type a brilliant shine, and this set comes with a full- and travel-sized Dream Coat for great hair days at home and on the go.
Rare Beauty's cult-favorite liquid blush comes in a gift set with three rosy hues.
Gift the gift of healthy hair with this set of Olaplex products: full-sized N°6 Bond Smoother and N°7 Bonding Oil as well as a trial-sized N°9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum.
Beloved by Hailey Bieber, Hilary Duff, and Selena Gomez, the ultimate set of Sol de Janeiro's best-selling Brazilian Bum Bum cream comes with a full-sized body cream, body wash, body scrub, and fragrance mist in the iconic Cheirosa 62 scent.
This set of Nars' most popular products include a mini Orgasm blush, mini Light Reflecting Setting Powder, and Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm.
Buying perfume for someone can be tricky, so let them choose their favorite among scents such as Ellis Brooklyn Myth, Skylar Coconut Cove, Floral Street Sunflower Pop, and more to redeem for a full-sized fragrance.
Stock up on stocking stuffers with this three-pack of clean beauty brand Kosas' mini plumping glosses.
