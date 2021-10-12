Shopping

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Leggings

By ETonline Staff
Amazon

Fall and chilly weather have arrived with the holidays close behind. That means two things: holiday shopping and cozy clothes! Some of us are back in the office, but we haven't lost our lust for leggings just yet. And while we're not giving up on jeans entirely, we can't get enough leggings in our closets and with deals from Amazon's Holiday Sale, shoppers can find leggings on sale for just about any occasion. 

Amazon's Holiday Sale is a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get your holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and leggings to you before it gets cold. The good news is that we're seeing major markdowns and lightning deals on workout leggings and yoga pants from Amazon's Holiday Sale along with deep discounts across nearly every category including health and wellness, beauty and personal care, fitness, activewear, subscription boxes and more. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants -- including Lululemon dupes and the famous TikTok leggings.

SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Amazon
Buy two or more of the Lizzo-loved and Tiktok Viral Booty-Lifting leggings and instantly save on your purchase! Wear these leggings anywhere from running errands to a yoga workout.
$10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $27)
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Amazon
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. 
$23

A major part of our new daily uniform, a pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on at a huge discount right now. Considering you can wear them to your virtual yoga class, while you work from home, at your (home) gym and as actual pants, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple.

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

Shop the entire Amazon Athleisure and Activewear Gift Guide.

ET Style's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Leggings: 

UNOGA Women's Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings
Amazon
Amazon shoppers compare these yoga pants to Lululemon Wunder Under leggings. They're super-soft, slimming and wick away sweat during a hard workout. They also come in 23 different colors. 
$40$20
KENDALL + KYLIE Women's Python Ponte Phone Pocket Leggings
Amazon
This multi-functional Kendall + Kylie Python leggings can be worn to work out or for a casual look. These sassy and cute leggings feature a phone pocket on the left side.
$58 AT AMAZON
Gimdumasa High-Waisted Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon
Gimdumasa High-Waisted Yoga Pants with Pockets
Designed for comfort and convenience, these leggings have a high waist for better tummy control and a hidden pocket to keep your phone or keys. 
$20$10
Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Leggings
Amazon
This ultra-soft workout pant gets compared to the Lululemon Align legging. It keeps everything in place while you're exercising. 
$88$19
GYMSPT High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights
Amazon
Workout clothes reveal a lot, but they don't have to reveal everything with these High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights. The spandex scrunch fabric conceals cellulite while shaping and booty-lifting to accentuate the curves you want to show off. 
$25$8
Oalka Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings
Amazon
These stretchy women's workout leggings by Oalka are made with breathable fabric to make every workout from running to strength training comfortable when you sweat.
$10 (REGULARLY $25)
ODODOS Athletic Pants with Pocket
Amazon
ODODOS Athletic Pants with Pocket
Give the black yoga pants a break with these camouflage-printed leggings. Like any good workout legging, this pair is made with moisture wicking fabric and provide maximum comfort for any workout with its 4-way stretch feature.
$22 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Redqenting High Waisted Seamless Leggings
Amazon
Redqenting High Waisted Seamless Leggings
  These super-soft women's leggings are stretchy with tummy control and booty lift. They also control sweat so you can stay comfortably dry while you run, walk or do yoga. 
$30$18
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
Amazon
These comfy cotton Calvin Klein logo leggings are the perfect athletic leggings to wear for a quick work out or to run errands.
$20$19
OUGESS Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon
OUGESS Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
No need to leave your phone at home (unless you want to!) when you need active leggings. These stylish, stretchy pants by OUGESS have pockets for your essentials and come in 30 different styles.
$23$20
No Nonsense Women's Cotton Lounge Capri Legging with Tech Pocket
Amazon
It's easy to look cute quick when you can throw on these capri pants from No Nonsense. 
$13 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $22)
Sunzel Squat-Proof Workout Leggings
Amazon
Sunzel Squat-Proof Workout Leggings
Slimming and squat-proof, Sunzel's yoga pants have a 4-way stretch to keep you comfortable whether you're in a lotus pose -- or doing dishes. 
$26 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Alo Yoga Moto Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Moto Legging
These Alo Yoga Moto Leggings are on-trend and perfect for everywhere from the streets to the yoga mat.
$55 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $114)
Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon
If you've been looking for the right compression leggings (with a hidden pocket!), these are an Amazon #1 Best Seller and have an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 22,000+ reviews. They're a safe bet. 
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Motherhood Maternity Women's Essential Fit Belly Leggings
Amazon
Don't underestimate the comfort of maternity leggings for your workout wardrobe. These workout pants are a best seller on Amazon. 
$21 AND UP (REGULARLY $35)
Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
Amazon
Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
These high-rise body-hugging leggings by adidas that feature a small inner pocket are a must-buy. Designed for an intense workout, they manage moisture with recycled polyester and elastane to help keep you dry.
$32 (REGULARLY $50)
AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Printed Cropped Sports Leggings
Amazon
AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Printed Cropped Sports Leggings
Take a break from the bland with a printed cropped high waisted legging. This pair comes in three other dazzling patterns: marble print, snake and ditsy floral.
$13 AND UP AT AMAZON
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
Amazon
These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal leggings with pockets. They are perfect for winter to help keep you warm and dry while you workout or work from home.
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging
Amazon
Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging
These high-waist shapewear leggings by Shapermint have everything under control. The compression fabric smooths and shapes and even lifts your booty. They're an Amazon best seller and right now you can save 10% when you apply the coupon, while supplies last. 
$30
Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
Amazon
Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
Made with cotton and featuring a mid-rise cut, these classic adidas Original Women's 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe. 
$35 (REGULARLY $40)
AURIQUE Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
Amazon
AURIQUE Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
These comfy, well-reviewed leggings from Amazon brand AURIQUE come in three colors: black, rose and oxblood. 
$14 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $27)
Alo Yoga Occasion Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Occasion Legging
Make a major statement in these Occasion Leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints: black, forest green, and red.
$97 AND UP (REGULARLY $140)
HUE Seamless Leggings
Amazon
HUE Seamless Leggings
If you're looking for a durable pair of black leggings that fit great, these are a good choice.
$18 AND UP (REGULARLY $48)
YASION Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings for Women
Amazon
YASION Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings for Women
These are no ordinary capri pants. No need for enhanced functionality to make you look and feel slim. These Viral TikTok Leggings have a ruched butt -- a textured scrunch fabric that puts your body in the best light. Lizzo even tried them on!
$8 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant
Amazon
Women's leggings don't necessarily have to be tapered. The Go Walk Pants from Skechers have a little give around the ankles for maximum comfort for your walks.
$20 AND UP (REGULARLY $49)

