Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Men's Fashion

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but there are still loads of fashion deals to shop, including on men's clothing! If you're focused on outfitting a stylish man, Amazon's Holiday Sale  event is real with discounts, so you're sure to find a deal on men's clothing and on all sorts of other fashion essentials for guys' winter wardrobes.

You can find deals on everything including jeans, chinos, sweatpants, shorts, fleece pullovers, dress shirts, and suits.  Find bargains on pieces from Champion, Levi's, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Adidas, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Timberland, Wrangler and lots of others brands at this year's Prime Day event.

Amazon's Holiday Sale is full of can't-miss savings this year, and with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, the retailer says it has plans in place to make sure gifts arrive on time. Fortunately, we're seeing major markdowns and lightning deals on workout leggings and yoga pants from Amazon's Holiday Sale along with deep discounts across nearly every category including health and wellness, beauty and personal care, fitness, activewear, subscription boxes and more.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30 day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant. There's no other shopping events until the end of the year comparable to the Prime Day discounts.

Below, check out the best Amazon deals on men’s clothing. 

ET Style's Picks for Men's Fashion from Amazon

INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt
INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt
Amazon
INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt
With almost 6,000 5-star reviews, this 20% off deal on the INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt is one you'll want to add to cart!
$18
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
He can never have too many pairs of these Levi Slim Fit Jeans. 
$70$50
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Amazon
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Return to the office in stylish comfort with these Dockers.
$50$24
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater
This Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater is essential to a men's wardrobe regardless of the season. This Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Sweater comes in over 30 colors.
$60$50
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Hundreds of 5-star reviews on these cozy Calvin Klein Ultra Soft sweats don't lie. 
$45$28
Mens Casual Slim Fit Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Mens Casual Slim Fit Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon
Mens Casual Slim Fit Long Sleeve T-Shirt
This casual long sleeve shirt is very stylish and can be worn many ways.
$19
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
The trusted denim brand is available on Amazon. Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button downs, sweaters and just about every other type of top. 
$70$23
Amazon Essentials Men's Slub Raglan Crew T-Shirt
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-fit Slub Raglan Crew T-Shirt
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Slub Raglan Crew T-Shirt
You can never have too many raglan shirts.
$11
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Flag Pride Polo Shirt in Custom Fit
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Flag Pride Polo Shirt in Custom Fit
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Flag Pride Polo Shirt in Custom Fit
This 100% cotton classic polo from Tommy Hilfiger is a casual wardrobe must-have. Get it now at a steep discount. 
$96$28
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Levi’s classic 501 jeans never go out of style. These Levi's Shrink-to-fit Jeans come in over 20 styles and shades.
$60$34
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt Regular Fit Poplin Solid
Amazon
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt
Look sharp at a discount in this poplin dress shirt from Van Heusen. It comes in 22 colors. 
$65$19
Wrangler Authentics Men's Relaxed Fit Boot Cut Jean
Wrangler Authentics Men's Relaxed Fit Boot Cut Jean
Amazon
Wrangler Authentics Men's Relaxed Fit Boot Cut Jean
Make sure you're stocked up on comfortable jeans before you head back to the office. 
$27
wernies No Show Men Socks
wernies No Show Men Socks
Amazon
wernies No Show Men Socks
With over 13,000 reviews, wernies No Show Socks are a must-have for many! 
$17$14
Lucky Brand Men's Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt
Lucky Brand Men's Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt
Amazon
Lucky Brand Men's Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt
Look effortlessly cool in this t-shirt from Lucky Brand. 
$45$14
Adidas Men's Advantage Sneaker
Adidas Men's Advantage Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Men's Advantage Sneaker
If it's time for a white sneaker update, you can't beat this price. 
$70$32
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Amazon
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
You can’t go wrong with a pair of comfortable Levi's jeans made with elastane for stretch.
$70$50
iWoo Men's Casual Sweatpants
iWoo Men's Casual Sweatpants Gym Joggers Pants Slim Fit Workout Pants with Zipper Pockets
Amazon
iWoo Men's Casual Sweatpants
These men's joggers feature zipper pockets, an elastic adjustable waist with built-in drawstring to fit any body form. 
$26

