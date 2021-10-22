Shopping

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Tory Burch Bags, Shoes & More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Tory Burch
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Fall is finally here and the chilly weather has given some of us a fall fashion shopping itch to scratch. If you count yourself in that category, there are tons of markdowns on designer clothes and with Amazon's Holiday Sale, including Tory Burch.

Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.

You can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories to shop at this Amazon sale, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.

Tory Burch is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag or purchase baubles to gift this year, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items with Amazon's Holiday Sale, but there's so much more to explore. 

Beyond designer clothes, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

If you're looking for even more deals, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant. 

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Below, shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch with Amazon's Holiday Sale.

Tory Burch Women's Robinson Tote
Tory Burch Women's Robinson Tote
Amazon
Tory Burch Women's Robinson Tote
This roomy Tory Burch bag is big enough to hold your laptop and then some. This Tory Burch Robinson Tote makes the perfect everyday bag.
$348$325
Tory Burch Perry Tote
Tory Burch Women's Perry Tote
Amazon
Tory Burch Perry Tote
If you're looking to upgrade your tote as you head back to school or return to the office, you can't beat Tory Burch's Perry for its quality.
$378$319
Tory Burch Women's Robinson Slim Wallet
Tory Burch Women's Robinson Slim Wallet
Amazon
Tory Burch Women's Robinson Slim Wallet
This Tory Burch wallet is just the right size and just the right price. 
$178$165
Tory Burch 0TY6061 Sunglasses
Tory Burch 0TY6061 Sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch 0TY6061 Sunglasses
Unique and chic, you'll put these Tory Burch Sunglasses on in the spring and you won't take them off even in the winter. 
$198$111
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses
tory_burch_black_sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses
These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 59% off the retail price, while supplies last.
$157$62
Tory Burch Love Relentlessly Eau De Parfum
Tory Burch Love Relentlessly 3.4 Oz Eau De Parfum Spray For Women
Amazon
Tory Burch Love Relentlessly Eau De Parfum
New season, new scent. This Tory Burch classy and fresh fragrance is great for everyday wear or special occasions. 
$122$90
Tory Burch Aviator Sunglasses
Tory Burch Women's 0ty6051 Aviator
Amazon
Tory Burch Aviator Sunglasses
These fun shades are polarized to reduce glare. Shop now to get them for $96 off the original price while supplies last.
$190$94
Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory_Burch_Sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. Made from acetate, these shades are single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. They also block UV light for maximum protection.
$74
Tory Burch Robinson Card Case
Tory Burch Robinson Card Case
Amazon
Tory Burch Robinson Card Case
Since most places are going cash-free, there's no need to carry a full wallet in your handbag, all you need is a card case.
$139$130

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

What to Buy From the Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide

The Warmest Winter Coats To Buy Before the Holidays

Best Winter Boots to Get Before The Holidays

The Best 16 Fall Jackets on Sale to Buy Right Now

Best Handbags for Fall 2021

21 Fall Boots Under $50 We Can't Wait to Wear

Jennifer Lopez's Fall Shoe Collection Just Dropped at DSW

Your Guide to Pairing Jeans with Boots This Fall

The Most Fashionable Cozy Cardigans For Fall

Best Dresses to Wear to a Fall Wedding

17 Essentials for Fall Outfits to Wear Back to the (Home) Office

 