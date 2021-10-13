Amazon's Holiday Sale: Deals on American Apparel

A new season means markdowns on clothes that you'll want to make room for, including styles from your favorite brands. Right now, for deals, we're looking to Amazon's Holiday Sale. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and clothes to you before the New Year! Right now, some of the best deals there are on American Apparel clothing -- you can find items for as much as 40% off to add to your cute fall and winter outfits!

Beyond American Apparel, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Holiday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Be sure to check back with ET Style for more discounts on your favorite fashion brands.

