Shopping

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Deals on American Apparel

Published
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
American Apparel
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A new season means markdowns on clothes that you'll want to make room for, including styles from your favorite brands. Right now, for deals, we're looking to Amazon's Holiday Sale. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and clothes to you before the New Year! Right now, some of the best deals there are on American Apparel clothing -- you can find items for as much as 40% off to add to your cute fall and winter outfits!

Beyond American Apparel, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Holiday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

Be sure to check back with ET Style for more discounts on your favorite fashion brands. 

Unisex-Adult Fine Jersey Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, 2-Pack
Unisex-adult Fine Jersey Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, 2-Pack
Amazon
Unisex-Adult Fine Jersey Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, 2-Pack
An American Apparel basic cotton tee that's a necessity for everyone. These Unisex Adult Crewneck Shirts comes in a pack of 2.
$15$7
American Apparel Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Bodysuit 
American Apparel Women's Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Bodysuit
Amazon
American Apparel Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Bodysuit 
This American Apparel body suit is comfortable and you can dress it up or down.
$26$18
American Apparel Women's Thick Rib Long Sleeve Crop Turtleneck
American Apparel Women's Thick Rib Long Sleeve Crop Turtleneck
Amazon
American Apparel Women's Thick Rib Long Sleeve Crop Turtleneck
Enjoy what's left of winter in this American Apparel Women's Thick Rib Long Sleeve Crop Turtleneck.
$38$29
American Apparel Raglan 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt
American Apparel Raglan 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon
American Apparel Raglan 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt
Baseball Ts never go out of style.
$30$13
American Apparel Women's High-Waist Jean
American Apparel Women's High-Waist Jean
Amazon
American Apparel Women's High-Waist Jean
You don't have to be a mom to rock these high-waisted jeans. 
$90$38
American Apparel Women’s Tri-Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Pullover 
Women’s Tri-Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Pullover 
Amazon
American Apparel Women’s Tri-Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Pullover 
This lightweight American Apparel pullover is cozy and stylish for any day.
$26$14
American ApparelUnisex California Fleece Long Sleeve Raglan
American Apparel Unisex California Fleece Long Sleeve Raglan
Amazon
American ApparelUnisex California Fleece Long Sleeve Raglan
A cozy pullover crewneck sweater for the colder months. Rock this long sleeve fleece sweater everywhere.
$33$12
American Apparel Men’s California Fleece Long Sleeve Pullover Hoodie
Men’s California Fleece Long Sleeve Pullover Hoodie
Amazon
American Apparel Men’s California Fleece Long Sleeve Pullover Hoodie
The comfortable American Apparel fleece pullover perfect for this spring.
$38$14
American Apparel Women's 50/50 Ringer Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress
American Apparel Women's 50/50 Ringer Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress
Amazon
American Apparel Women's 50/50 Ringer Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress
You don't need a bunch of dresses in different colors when you have the perfect ringer t-shirt mini dress. 
$60$12
American Apparel Unisex Tri-blend Terry Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie
American Apparel Unisex Tri-blend Terry Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie
Amazon
American Apparel Unisex Tri-blend Terry Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie
You can never have too many hoodies. 
$63$20
American Apparel California Fleece Slim Fit Jogger
American Apparel California Fleece Slim Fit Jogger
Amazon
American Apparel California Fleece Slim Fit Jogger
These joggers meet at the intersection of comfy and stylish. 
$50$17
American Apparel womens Women's Cotton Spandex Halter Bodysuit
American Apparel Women's Cotton Spandex Halter Bodysuit
Amazon
American Apparel womens Women's Cotton Spandex Halter Bodysuit
Be prepared for the spring thaw with this cotton-spandex bodysuit. 
$35$12
Women’s Flex Fleece Cropped Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie
Women’s Flex Fleece Cropped Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie
Amazon
Women’s Flex Fleece Cropped Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie
This American Apparel fleece hoodie is perfect for the fall weather. This cropped zip hoodie also features a drawstring to keep warm.
$38$14
American Apparel Women's The-Disco Pant
American Apparel Women's The-Disco Pant
Amazon
American Apparel Women's The-Disco Pant
The American Apparel Disco Pants is an iconic look featuring a high waist and skinny fit. These American Apparel Disco Pants also comes in red, black, pearl and royal blue.
$68$22

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Pajama Sets for Holiday Gifts and Lounging

30 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is a Must-Have for the Holidays

Amazon Holiday Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021