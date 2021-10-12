Shopping

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Save Up to 49% on Uggs

By Amy Sheridan
Now that cooler weather has arrived we're shopping for jackets and coats, but it's also a signal to start your holiday shopping! The good news is, Amazon's Holiday Sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. We're talking about Uggs, of course. But you'd better hurry! At these discounts, the boots and slippers won't last long and you could see some major shipping delays around the holidays (read: don't wait until Black Friday to shop for presents!). 

Whether you're grabbing shoes because it's time to trade in your well-worn boots for the new school year or you need new year-round footwear, Amazon offers of up to 49% off select styles of Ugg boots, shoes and slippers that celebs love. But it's not just Uggs. Whether you're looking for dorm decor as you prepare to head back to campus or you need sneakers for your comfy work-from-home uniform, there are tons of items on sale to help make this fall a little easier. 

Beyond Uggs, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

Want to score a pair or two of UGG shoes for less than original price? Shop ET's Style picks from UGG .

UGG Disco Slide Slipper
UGG Disco Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Disco Slide Slipper
Fuzzy platform slippers? Yes, please! 
$100
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
If you've been dying to try Ugg slippers, the shearling lined UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slippers provide comfort at home year-round. 
$90 AT AMAZON
UGG Women's Classic Short Ii Fashion Boot
UGG Women's Classic Short Ii Fashion Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Classic Short Ii Fashion Boot
You don't see a deal like this on the classic short boot very often. Grab a pair while you can! 
$170$93
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
There's no question why these uber-comfy slippers are so popular. 
$110
UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker
UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker
Amazon
UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker
A knit sneaker with a cushioned footbed. This UGG Zilo Knit Sneaker is available in grey, black, and white.
$110$71
UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot
UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot
Amazon
UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot
This Ugg boot is made with waterproof leather and suede and uses a comfort system supported by micropod technology for supreme comfort.
$150 AT AMAZON
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot
Leopard is in! The UGG Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot is a perfect mix of street style and a classic short bootie.
$180$91
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
If furry feet is what you want, furry feet is what you get with the UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slippers.
$110$65
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
Amazon
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
The lightweight Sammy Chevron Sneaker made with the durability and integrity of UGG footwear. It has a knit upper and molded rubber outsole. 
$100
UGG Women's Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
UGG Women's Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
Among the Uggs on sale at Amazon, the Ugg Classic Clear Mini is fully waterproof so your feet stay dry and cozy even during a downpour.
$150 AT AMAZON
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Short Mid Calf Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Short Mid Calf Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Short Mid Calf Boot
This is the height you need to transition from fall to winter. 
$100$75
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot
A closet staple, the Koola Tall Boot is a classic boot from the Ugg sale that you don't want to miss out on. It combines soft suede, plush sheepskin, and faux fur for maximum comfort.
$100$75
UGG Women's Highland Sneaker
UGG Women's Highland Sneaker
Amazon
UGG Women's Highland Sneaker
If you love Nike Air Force 1s, then these UGG Highland Sneakers are a must buy!  These sneakers feature a Treadlite by UGG outsole for comfort.
$100 (REGULARLY $120)
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot
The Koolaburra by UGG Victoria tall women's boots feature the signature shearling trim and faux fur lining to keep you cozy and a bow to keep you cute. Right now, these boots are 55% off the regular price.   
$110$77
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
Amazon
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
This adorable UGG sandal deserves a spot in every kid's closet. It's available in toddler and kids' sizes.
$48 AT AMAZON
UGG Men's Neumel Boot
UGG Men's Neumel Boot
Amazon
UGG Men's Neumel Boot
Men LOVE these shoes. They've gotten more than 9,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. 
$130
Koolaburra by UGG Lezly Slipper
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Lezly Slipper
The Koolaburra by UGG suede slipper is exactly the kind of cozy-comfort you'd expect. These UGG slippers feature a faux fur lining and a rubber sole for a slipper that can be a shoe when you need it. 
$60$45
UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot
UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot
Amazon
UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot
If you're winter boot shopping for the kids, let your child shine bright with these Star detail UGG Classic Short Boots with sheepskin lining. 
$130$84
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Everyone loves the Fluff Yeah Slippers. They don't stay in stock long so you'd better hurry -- these are 40% off right now. 
$60 (REGULARLY $100)
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
Amazon
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
These classic UGG rain boots are great to have on rainy days. We love the sleek matte finish.
$85 AT AMAZON
UGG Dakota Slipper
UGG Dakota Slipper
Amazon
UGG Dakota Slipper
With the coziest season upon us, you're going to need a comfortable pair of slipper -- and they don't get much more comfortable than Ugg's Dakota Slipper.
$100

