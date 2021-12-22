Amazon's Holiday Sale: the Best Deals on Vera Bradley Bags
Holiday shopping is winding down but at Amazon's Holiday Sale you can find loads of fashion deals including Vera Bradley bags and backpacks! If you're concerned about supply chain issues causing shipping delays, Amazon assures its delivery plans should get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time or a Vera Bradly bag to you before the new year!
Vera Bradley's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs for backpacks, totes, duffel bags, crossbody bags and more styles, feature vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley that will stand out this fall when you go back to school or the office. Right now you can find Vera Bradley bags for up to 50% off, but only for a limited time on Amazon.
Beyond Vera Bradly bags, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Holiday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.
If you want to make sure you're supporting your favorite merchants, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from Amazon.
ET Style's Picks for Amazon Holiday Deals on Vera Bradley Bags and Backpacks:
