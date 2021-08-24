Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware
It's time to fall in love with cooking again. You might be feeling some kitchen burn-out after spending the pandemic baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer. But with fall cooking and baking ahead of us, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon's Labor Day deals.
Today, you'll still save big on pressure cookers, sparkling water makers, espresso machines, pots and pans, stand mixers, air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon Labor Day Deals include kitchen items from the top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Dash, Blendtec, PowerXL and Calphalon.
Looking for some new serving dishes and bowls for the feast you plan on making with all your new kitchen appliances? Maybe something to wear when you host your next dinner party? We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.
Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale
Check out our selection of the best discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware still available with Amazon's Labor Day deals.
ET's Picks for Kitchen Appliances and Cookware Deals from Amazon's Labor Day deals:
