Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Cyber Monday 202 Rebecca Minkoff Sale
Peter White/WireImage/Getty Images

Labor Day weekend is almost here, but to help cure our end-of-summer blues, we've found deals on handbags with Amazon's Labor Day deals, which, in addition to school supplies and backpacks, is churning out major markdowns on some of our favorite designers -- including Rebecca Minkoff. Amazon has an incredible selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags on sale and we've picked out a variety of styles that you can save $100s on and up to 85% off. 

Right now, the amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags include crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles. As we get closer to fall, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.

Beyond Rebecca Minkoff, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

If you're looking for even more deals, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET Style's top picks for Rebecca Minkoff bags with Amazon's Labor Day deals.

Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Leo Clutch
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch
Stylish meets practical with Rebecca Minkoff's Women's Leo Clutch. Perfect for going out -- it holds just enough of what you need. 
$95 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Chain Wallet
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Chain Wallet
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Chain Wallet
Bigger than a wallet and smaller than a purse, this chain wallet is the best of both worlds. 
$160 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo
This super affordable Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo pebbled leather handbag is a must-have.
$117 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Rebecca Minkoff Jean Convertible Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff Jean Convertible Crossbody
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Jean Convertible Crossbody
Cute and feminine, this bag can be used as a crossbody bag or a clutch. 
$124 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Feed Bag W/Studs
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Feed Bag
This adorably fabulous bag is everything you like about feed bags only smaller. This one features stud embellishments. 
$100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Shoulder Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Megan Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Shoulder Bag
Trade in your messenger bag for this sophisticated shoulder bag from Rebecca Minkoff. The mid-size makes it easy to organize all your must-have items and accessories.
$291 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $328)
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Avery Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Avery Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Avery Tote
This incredible deal from Rebecca Minkoff is as cute as it is practical. Big enough to fit your wallet and daytime necessities is a big feature -- you'll look stylish and prepared for anything. Get it now for 63% off the original price. 
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Small Nylon Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Small Nylon Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Small Nylon Tote
This bag features Rebecca Minkoff's signature dome studs and dual shoulder straps. 
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $158)
Rebecca Minkoff Convertible Mini Julian Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff Convertible Mini Julian Backpack
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Convertible Mini Julian Backpack
Sometimes you need to carry your essentials on your back. With Rebecca Minkoff's Convertible Mini Julian Backpack, you can do it in style. 
$195 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Rebecca Minkoff Signature Top Zip Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Signature Top Zip Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Signature Top Zip Tote
This spacious bag is big enough to hold everything you need to get by from day-to-day. Get it now for more than $165 off the original price.
$140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit. Right now, you can get it for 30% off the regular price.
$195 AT AMAZON
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. 
$195 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo
We love the slouchy style of this hobo bag for fall.
$128 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. 
$180 (REGULARLY $298)

