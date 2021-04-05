Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Jewelry & More
Spring is finally here and that means it's time for a wardrobe refresh. Amazon is staying on top of all our needs while we're still spending a lot of time at home and it's offering big discounts from all our favorite designers at its Mother's Day Sale, including Tory Burch. You can find all sorts of deals on Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories to gift mom so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.
Tory Burch is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for Mother's Day or purchase baubles to gift mom, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale, but there's so much more to explore.
Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Calvin Klein are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon's Mother's Day Sale including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, kitchen appliances, winter jackets, athleisure, boots, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers and more.
With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
If you're shopping for someone else, you can also check out more deals and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, bras, Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.
Below, shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch at the Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
