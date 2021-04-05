Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is finally here and that means it's time for a wardrobe refresh. Amazon is staying on top of all our needs while we're still spending a lot of time at home and it's offering big discounts from all our favorite designers at its Mother's Day Sale, including Tory Burch. You can find all sorts of deals on Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories to gift mom so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.

Tory Burch is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for Mother's Day or purchase baubles to gift mom, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale, but there's so much more to explore.

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Calvin Klein are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon's Mother's Day Sale including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, kitchen appliances, winter jackets, athleisure, boots, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

If you're shopping for someone else, you can also check out more deals and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, bras, Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Below, shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch at the Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Tory Burch Emerson Envelope Adjustable Shoulder Bag Amazon Tory Burch Emerson Envelope Adjustable Shoulder Bag A statement bag in a statement color perfect for spring. $199 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $398) Buy now

Tory Burch 0TY6061 Sunglasses Amazon Tory Burch 0TY6061 Sunglasses Unique and chic, you'll put these shades on in the spring and you won't take them off until winter. $67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy now

Tory Burch Gingham Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon Tory Burch Gingham Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit Just in time for spring break, this swimsuit flatters and shapes the way a one-piece should. $120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $258) Buy now

Tory Burch Nylon Ella Tote Amazon Tory Burch Nylon Ella Tote This bag proves a tote doesn't have to be leather to be stylish. $198 ON AMAZON Buy now

Tory Burch Black Sunglasses Amazon Tory Burch Black Sunglasses These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 42% off the retail price, while supplies last. $82 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $157) Buy Now

Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Amazon Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Backpack This chic Gemini Link Canvas Backpack by Tory Burch is classic and one of Amazon's best sellers. $290 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328) BUY NOW

Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Amazon Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. Made from acetate, these shades are single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. They also block UV light for maximum protection. $80 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $149) Buy Now

Tory Burch 0ty6051 Aviator Amazon Tory Burch 0ty6051 Aviator These fun shades are polarized to reduce glare. Shop now to get them for $85 off the original price while supplies last. $105 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $190) Buy now

Tory Burch Women's Robinson Tote Amazon Tory Burch Women's Robinson Tote This roomy Tory Burch bag is big enough to hold your laptop and then some. This Tory Burch Robinson Tote makes the perfect everyday bag. $309 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $348) Buy Now

Tory Burch Perry Tote Amazon Tory Burch Perry Tote If you're looking to upgrade your tote, you can't beat Tory Burch's Perry for its quality. $345 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $348) Buy now

Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Amazon Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Bring a luxe factor to your look with the zippered, textured coated Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag with adjustable crossbody strap. This Tory Burch handbag comes in three other different colors. $189 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Tory Burch Women's Miller Patent Thong Sandal Amazon Tory Burch Women's Miller Patent Thong Sandal This classic Tory Burch Women's Miller Patent Thong Sandal is one to make a statement this spring and summer. $198 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Mother's Day Gifts We Found on Amazon

The Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Buy Online

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Designer Sunglasses

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

Best Amazon Deals for Mom on Marc Jacobs -- Handbags, Perfume, & More

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Save Up To 50% Off on Vera Bradley Bags

Perfect Gifts for Your Mother-in-Law to Give on Mother's Day

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

What to Wear to a Spring Wedding

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

Best Spring Break Swimwear From Amazon

Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine

265 Best Deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Apple, Tory Burch, UGG, Echo & more

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy

Cubcoats: Face Masks for Kids

Amazon's Big Winter Sale on Designer Sunglasses -- Up to 55% Off

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Deals on Designer Dresses

Oprah’s Favorite Things Are Here & All Shoppable on Amazon