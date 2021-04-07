Shopping

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Sandals from Ugg, Soludos and More

By Marisa Runyon‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Sandals Deals
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Spring is finally here and Amazon's Mother's Day Sale hit just in time to help us find the perfect gift for mom and refresh our sandal collection. Whether you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift or you want to pick up some strappy sandals for yourself, there are steals and deals on all our favorite styles and brands. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. 

Right now you can grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale for up to 75% off. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind, like platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is chock full of fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidasAmerican Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste ,Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

If sunny days make you want to get out and exercise more, you can find all sorts of leggings, sports bras and sneakers on sale. And with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. 

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipmentface masks for exercisingself-help booksmeal kitsskincarefitness trackersleggingsactivewearrunning shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, tons of great deals are just a click away at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on designer sandals we have curated with deep discounts at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Sorel Ankle Strap Sandals
Sorel Women's Ankle Strap Sandals
Sorel Ankle Strap Sandals
These earthy sandals are meant to be worn with long flowy dresses. Shop now to get them for more than 50% off the original price. 
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Sanuk Yoga Mat Stacker Flatform Gold Rainbow
Sanuk Yoga Mat Stacker Flatform Gold Rainbow
Sanuk Yoga Mat Stacker Flatform Gold Rainbow
1970s colors in 2000s form with these platform flip flops that are so comfortable you'll feel like you're walking around in bare feet. 
$33 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Slip into these strappy wedges with luxe foam footbed for sandals as comfortable as they are cute. 
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $79)
Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Clarks Women's Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
These Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals from Clarks are exactly that -- A woman's dream! Rock these Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals comes in Black, Dark Tan and the pictured color.
$36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Vionic Women’s Pacific High Tide Toepost Platform Sandals
Vionic Women’s Pacific High Tide Toepost Sandals
Vionic Women’s Pacific High Tide Toepost Platform Sandals
Intense comfort meets style with Vionic's platform sandal. While they look great, Amazon shoppers rave about how this flip flop actually eases pain associated with plantar fasciitis. Shop now to get a pair for more than 50% off the original price. 
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal
Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal
Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal
If you're looking for comfort and style, you've landed in the right place. This Vionic walking sandal has orthotic support with an ankle strap to keep your shoe in place. This one goes well with jeans, skirts, shorts and dresses.
$40 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $99)
Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Soludos Women's Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. Shop now to get these for more than $100 off the original price, while supplies last.
$47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149)
Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. 
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Canyon Flat Sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandal
A summer wardrobe isn't complete without a pair of flat sandals. Get these Sam Edelman sandals at a discount of up to 87% off the original price. 
$25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $82)
Steve Madden Kimmie Wedge Sandal
Steve Madden Women's Kimmie Wedge Sandal
Steve Madden Kimmie Wedge Sandal
Everyone needs strappy sandals to wear with wide-leg jeans. Shop now to get these sandals for 63% off the regular price. 
$33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $76)
Clarks Annadel Bari Platform
Clarks Women's Annadel Bari Platform
Clarks Annadel Bari Platform
These women's sandals have elegant leather uppers with a comfortable heel strap, but it's the sole that steals the show. One Amazon customer says these wear-everywhere sandals are like walking on marshmallows. If that didn't convince you to get them, maybe a 78% discount will. 
$38 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 15 different colors and styles.
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Lucky Brand Zashti Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand Women's Zashti Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand Zashti Wedge Sandal
A good wedge sandal is the perfect everyday shoe for the spring and summer. Wear them with jeans, shorts and dresses for just a touch of class. 
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $72)
UGG Braelynn Flat Sandal
Ugg Braelynn Flat Sandal
UGG Braelynn Flat Sandal
These stylish Uggs Braelynn Flat Sandals come in three colors: black, rose gold and pink. They are also 67% off, while supplies last.
$83 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal
Women's Garston Flat Sandal
Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal
The Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal come in 27 different colors, so there is literally something for everyone under $50.
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $79)
Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal
Steve Madden Women's Travel Flat Sandal
Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal
If you've been looking for a Valentino Rockstud dupe, the search is over. These Steve Madden sandals are on our list affordable fashion pieces. They have all the glitter of luxury fashion without the price tag. 
$48 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Clarks Annadel Ivory Wedge Sandal
Clarks Women's Annadel Ivory Wedge Sandal
Clarks Annadel Ivory Wedge Sandal
These sassy sandals don't look like it, but they are made for walking. Amazon customers rave about how they're such a comfortable sandal.
$31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Skechers On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers hiking sandal you didn't know you needed. They'll make you feel like you're wearing slippers on the trail or use them as your go-to everyday summer shoe. 
$36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Bandolino Madia Dress Sandal
Bandolino Women's Madia Dress Sandal
Bandolino Madia Dress Sandal
If your summer wardrobe needs a little lift, these Bandolinos can add about 3" to your height. Shop now to save up to 70% off the original price. 
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $124)
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress.
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $159)

