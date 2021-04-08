Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Time for a handbag refresh? Looking for a gift for mom? With Mother's Day a month away, Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is offering major markdowns -- you can save $100s on Frye handbags. Find deals of up to 70% off its casual-cool style with shoulder bags, totes, crossbody bags and handbags whether you're looking for something sassy for spring or you need a year-round tote. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals on Frye bags to pass on to you but there's much more to explore with this sale.
Amazon's Mother's Day Sale doesn't end at these designer handbags. This sale event is a great opportunity to shop major fashion deals from loads of designer brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers,& Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
There are even more big deals, markdowns and discounts across categories at Amazon's Big Winter Sale event including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, luggage, sandals, home decor, designer dresses,sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches and jewelry.
If spring has you itching to get out and exercise more, you can find all sorts of leggings, sports bras and sneakers on sale. And with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
If you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun on these major online sale events.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of Frye handbags available at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
