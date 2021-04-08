Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Time for a handbag refresh? Looking for a gift for mom? With Mother's Day a month away, Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is offering major markdowns -- you can save $100s on Frye handbags. Find deals of up to 70% off its casual-cool style with shoulder bags, totes, crossbody bags and handbags whether you're looking for something sassy for spring or you need a year-round tote. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals on Frye bags to pass on to you but there's much more to explore with this sale.

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale doesn't end at these designer handbags. This sale event is a great opportunity to shop major fashion deals from loads of designer brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers,& Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

There are even more big deals, markdowns and discounts across categories at Amazon's Big Winter Sale event including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, luggage, sandals, home decor, designer dresses,sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches and jewelry.

If spring has you itching to get out and exercise more, you can find all sorts of leggings, sports bras and sneakers on sale. And with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

If you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun on these major online sale events.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of Frye handbags available at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Frye Melissa Large Carryall Amazon Frye Melissa Large Carryall With its structured silhouette, spacious interior and Italian leather, this will be your new favorite everyday bag. $220 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $398) Buy now

Frye Charlie Simple Tote Amazon Frye Charlie Simple Tote This stylishly simple bag makes a great everyday purse. Get it now for more than $173 off the regular price. $205 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $378) Buy Now

Frye Jolie Hobo Amazon Frye Jolie Hobo This Frye Jolie Hobo is designed in Frye's signature casual-chic style. The exterior is 100% leather with an adjustable shoulder strap. Right now, you can get it for $32 off the retail price, while supplies last. $166 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Amazon Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag is perfect for when you're traveling light. It features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap, printed fabric lining. $123 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Frye Mel Tote Bag Amazon Frye Mel Tote Bag The Frye Mel Tote Bag stuns with glazed antiqued leather. The interior has several compartments including a padded pocket for a cell phone and a zip pocket. This tote comes in three different colors: camel, black and navy. $295 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $528) Buy Now

Frye Sindy Hobo Amazon Frye Sindy Hobo The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. Get it now for almost $150 off the original price. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Carryall Amazon Frye Melissa Carryall The Frye Melissa Carryall is a stunning tote made with Italian leather. Expect compliments with this bag. This bag is $77 off! $251 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Frye Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Amazon Frye Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag The Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping 50% off retail price! Get this bag now, while supplies last. $74 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

Frye Evie Tote Amazon Frye Evie Tote The Frye Evie Tote is available in two colors: bone and daffodil. Get it now for $90 off the original price. $112 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Tote Amazon Frye Melissa Tote This all-leather carry-all packs a lot of style into this spacious tote. Right now, it can be yours for more than $100 off the regular price. FROM $278 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $398) Buy Now

Frye Odessa Hobo Amazon Frye Odessa Hobo Frye has built a brand around hobo-chic and the Odessa is hobo-chic at its finest. Great for everyday use, it features antique brass-tone hardware with studded reinforcements and comes with and adjustable shoulder strap. FROM $152 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Amazon Frye Melissa Zip Satchel From Frye's best selling collection, you can get this all leather satchel for more than $100 off the regular price. $271 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $388) Buy now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Mother's Day Care Package Ideas: Snacks, Beauty and More

Maternity & Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms

Mother's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Mom

Bouqs Is Having a 25% Off Sale Just in Time for Mother's Day

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Tory Burch Handbags & More

Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More

Best Amazon Deals for Mom on Marc Jacobs -- Handbags, Perfume, & More

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Save Up To 50% Off on Vera Bradley Bags

Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Deals on Designer Handbags

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

Oprah's Favorite Things You Can Shop on Amazon

The Justin Bieber x Crocs is Sold Out -- Shop Similar Styles Now

Take Up to 40% Off Soludos Sneakers at Amazon's Big Winter Sale

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Tory Burch Handbags & More

Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine

Taylor Swift's 2021 GRAMMYs Look and Other Dresses That Say 'Spring'

12 Tools You Need for Spring Cleaning

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Save 25% on Meghan Markle’s Veja Sneakers

The Best Swimwear for Spring Break

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $44