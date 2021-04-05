Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Save Up To 50% Off on Vera Bradley Bags, Backpacks and More
Spring is officially here and that means Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite designer brands! At the top of that list is Vera Bradley -- her bags are on sale during the Amazon's Mother's Day Sale at huge markdowns. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs for backpacks, totes, duffel bags, crossbody bags and more styles, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are perfect for the Spring season! They also make a great Mother's Day Gift! With Mother's Day a month away, there's no better time to shop for gifts now. Shop Vera Bradley bags while they're still up to 50% off for a limited time.
It's not just Vera Bradley that's on sale -- Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer discounts of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone or treating yourself, tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon’s Mother's Day Sale.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from the Amazon Sale.
