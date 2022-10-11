Furniture shopping is all about saving on quality items, and one of the best places to save on furniture right now is Amazon for their annual Prime Early Access Sale. Right now, you can find pieces for your bedroom, living room, and home office at great prices. With hundreds of furniture deals up to 60% off, you can freshen up your home with new and inspiring additions for the fall.

The fall is a great time for buying outdoor furniture, but Amazon's furniture sale selection goes beyond patio furniture to include coffee tables, office chairs, futons, and TV stands. The retailer also has amazing deals on organizational essentials, which will help you make the most of your space at home.

Whether you want to revamp your dream bedroom, living room, or patio, you'll probably want to stock up on a few items from top furniture brands like Christopher Knight Home, Signature Design by Ashley, Walker Edison, and more. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best furniture deals from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Best Amazon Prime Early Access Furniture Deals

Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa Amazon Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa If you're just moving out and need an affordable yet comfortable sofa, this loveseat from Lifestyle Solutions fits the bill. It's also very easy to set up. $820 $300 Buy Now

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table Amazon Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table This is no ordinary coffee table. The Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table has a hidden compartment and a storage shelf. The rising tabletop comes in handy when WFH or when wanting to eat a meal in the living room. $106 $72 WITH COUPON Buy Now

