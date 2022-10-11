Amazon's October Prime Day 2022: The 20 Best Furniture Deals We're Shopping Now
Furniture shopping is all about saving on quality items, and one of the best places to save on furniture right now is Amazon for their annual Prime Early Access Sale. Right now, you can find pieces for your bedroom, living room, and home office at great prices. With hundreds of furniture deals up to 60% off, you can freshen up your home with new and inspiring additions for the fall.
The fall is a great time for buying outdoor furniture, but Amazon's furniture sale selection goes beyond patio furniture to include coffee tables, office chairs, futons, and TV stands. The retailer also has amazing deals on organizational essentials, which will help you make the most of your space at home.
Whether you want to revamp your dream bedroom, living room, or patio, you'll probably want to stock up on a few items from top furniture brands like Christopher Knight Home, Signature Design by Ashley, Walker Edison, and more. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best furniture deals from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Furniture Deals
Though the gold-finished glass coffee table may look delicate, it's built with metal for lasting durability and the glass top is safety-tempered.
The console can hold TVs up to 60" wide and it includes a 23" electric fireplace with built-in reflectors for a realistic flame effect. Get cozy while watching your favorite shows.
Transform an empty corner into a space that can hold a little more for your home with this 3-tiered shelving unit.
If you're just moving out and need an affordable yet comfortable sofa, this loveseat from Lifestyle Solutions fits the bill. It's also very easy to set up.
Revamp your living room or bedroom with one or two of these rustic side end tables. Plus, this end table comes complete with outlets and USB ports for some added convenience.
There is no need to worry about a large dining room set taking up a lot of space if you live in a small apartment. The dining room set will add a touch of classic charm to the living room.
The media center's retro aesthetic is a great addition to your living room.
This end table bundle will have your bedside or living room ready to hold your phone, books, decor, and more.
This sleek Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Wall Mounted Console makes it easy to organize your entertainment area.
This is no ordinary coffee table. The Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table has a hidden compartment and a storage shelf. The rising tabletop comes in handy when WFH or when wanting to eat a meal in the living room.
With this bookcase, your living room will have tons of storage, and you'll save $130.
The Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman has comfy padded cushions and a storage pocket on the side. It rocks very smoothly so you and your baby can unwind in total comfort.
You can't forget about your dining room or kitchen seating situation when you're on a mission to decorate your house.
Relax all fall long in this cushioned lounge chair.
This Amazon Deal is the best discount if you're looking to upgrade your home office.
This spacious L-shaped office desk has built-in drawers and cabinets for extra storage. Upgrade your office set up and enjoy a discount at the same time.
You can save enough on this chair to affordably finish revamping the rest of your home office set-up.
Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon, you can save big on these sleek bucket barstools.
With a hinged lift top, you can store magazines and other items inside your new coffee table. Plus, the distressed wood design adds a rustic look to your living room.
This wicker chair combines the comfort of a cushioned futon with the convenience of its 360-degree swivel design.
