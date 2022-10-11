Shopping

Amazon's October Prime Day 2022: The 20 Best Furniture Deals We're Shopping Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Furniture
Furniture shopping is all about saving on quality items, and one of the best places to save on furniture right now is Amazon for their annual Prime Early Access Sale. Right now, you can find pieces for your bedroom, living room, and home office at great prices. With hundreds of furniture deals up to 60% off, you can freshen up your home with new and inspiring additions for the fall. 

Shop Amazon's Furniture Deals

The fall is a great time for buying outdoor furniture, but Amazon's furniture sale selection goes beyond patio furniture to include coffee tables, office chairs, futons, and TV stands. The retailer also has amazing deals on organizational essentials, which will help you make the most of your space at home.

Whether you want to revamp your dream bedroom, living room, or patio, you'll probably want to stock up on a few items from top furniture brands like Christopher Knight Home, Signature Design by Ashley, Walker Edison, and more. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best furniture deals from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. 

Best Amazon Prime Early Access Furniture Deals 

Sauder Glass Round Coffee Table
Sauder Glass Round Coffee Table
Amazon
Sauder Glass Round Coffee Table

Though the gold-finished glass coffee table may look delicate, it's built with metal for lasting durability and the glass top is safety-tempered.

$175$96
Ameriwood Home Barrow Creek Fireplace Console
Ameriwood Home Barrow Creek Fireplace Console
Amazon
Ameriwood Home Barrow Creek Fireplace Console

The console can hold TVs up to 60" wide and it includes a 23" electric fireplace with built-in reflectors for a realistic flame effect. Get cozy while watching your favorite shows.

$518$238
Furinno 3-Tier Corner Shelving Unit
Furinno 3-Tier Corner Shelving Unit
Amazon
Furinno 3-Tier Corner Shelving Unit

Transform an empty corner into a space that can hold a little more for your home with this 3-tiered shelving unit.

$50$18
Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa
Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa
Amazon
Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa

If you're just moving out and need an affordable yet comfortable sofa, this loveseat from Lifestyle Solutions fits the bill. It's also very easy to set up.

$820$300
Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Chair Side End Table
Ashley Bolanbrg Farmhouse Chair Side End Table
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Chair Side End Table

Revamp your living room or bedroom with one or two of these rustic side end tables. Plus, this end table comes complete with outlets and USB ports for some added convenience. 

$367$182
Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches
Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches
Amazon
Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches

There is no need to worry about a large dining room set taking up a lot of space if you live in a small apartment. The dining room set will add a touch of classic charm to the living room. 

$249$153
Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand
Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand
Amazon
Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand

The media center's retro aesthetic is a great addition to your living room.

$264$142
Furinno Simplistic End Table, 2-Pack
Furinno Simplistic End Table, 2-Pack
Amazon
Furinno Simplistic End Table, 2-Pack

This end table bundle will have your bedside or living room ready to hold your phone, books, decor, and more.

$70$29
Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Floating Wall Mounted Console
Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Floating Wall Mounted Console
Amazon
Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Floating Wall Mounted Console

This sleek Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Wall Mounted Console makes it easy to organize your entertainment area.

$156$146
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Amazon
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table

This is no ordinary coffee table. The Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table has a hidden compartment and a storage shelf. The rising tabletop comes in handy when WFH or when wanting to eat a meal in the living room.

$106$72
WITH COUPON
Modway Transmit Mid-Century Offset Cube Wood Bookcase
Modway Transmit Mid-Century Offset Cube Wood Bookcase
Amazon
Modway Transmit Mid-Century Offset Cube Wood Bookcase

With this bookcase, your living room will have tons of storage, and you'll save $130.

$328$198
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
Amazon
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman

The Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman has comfy padded cushions and a storage pocket on the side. It rocks very smoothly so you and your baby can unwind in total comfort.

$230$180
Signature Design by Ashley Owningsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair
Signature Design by Ashley Owningsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Owningsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair

You can't forget about your dining room or kitchen seating situation when you're on a mission to decorate your house.

$176$129
Signature Design by Ashley Clare view Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chair
Signature Design by Ashley Clare view Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chair
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Clare view Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chair

Relax all fall long in this cushioned lounge chair. 

$568$340
Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair with Adjustable Footring
Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair with Adjustable Footring
Amazon
Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair with Adjustable Footring

This Amazon Deal is the best discount if you're looking to upgrade your home office.

$425$164
Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk
Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk
Amazon
Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk

This spacious L-shaped office desk has built-in drawers and cabinets for extra storage. Upgrade your office set up and enjoy a discount at the same time.

$927$368
Office Star Sculptured Vinyl Seat and Back Pneumatic Drafting Chair
Office Star Sculptured Vinyl Seat and Back Pneumatic Drafting Chair
Amazon
Office Star Sculptured Vinyl Seat and Back Pneumatic Drafting Chair

You can save enough on this chair to affordably finish revamping the rest of your home office set-up. 

$149$127
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count

Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon, you can save big on these sleek bucket barstools.

$279$242
Signature Design by Ashley Wystfield Farmhouse Square Storage Coffee Table
Ashley Farmhouse Square Storage coffee table
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Wystfield Farmhouse Square Storage Coffee Table

With a hinged lift top, you can store magazines and other items inside your new coffee table. Plus, the distressed wood design adds a rustic look to your living room.

$503$247
OSP Home Furnishings Wicker Papasan Chair with 360-Degree Swivel
OSP Home Furnishings Wicker Papasan Chair with 360-Degree Swivel
Amazon
OSP Home Furnishings Wicker Papasan Chair with 360-Degree Swivel

This wicker chair combines the comfort of a cushioned futon with the convenience of its 360-degree swivel design.

$450$184

