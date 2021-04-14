Amazon's Spring Sale -- Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots, Slippers, Sneakers and More
Spring is finally here and Amazon's Spring Sale has fun to go along with the sun: hot deals on Ugg boots. Whether you're grabbing items because of the discounts or you need new year-round footwear, Amazon's Spring Sale is offering savings of up to 45% off select styles of Ugg boots, shoes and slippers.
But the sale doesn't end with Ugg! Amazon's Spring Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Spring Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
If this spring makes you want to get out and exercise more, you can find all sorts of leggings, sports bras and sneakers on sale. And with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
Want to score a pair or two of UGG shoes for less than original price? Shop ET's Style picks on UGG deals from Amazon's Spring Sale.
