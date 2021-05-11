Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale: Best Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer is almost here and while we're focused on spring cleaning and clearing out the closet, we've found some room for new handbags from Amazon's Spring into Summer Sale which is still churning out major markdowns on some of our favorite designers -- including Rebecca Minkoff. With the summer season quickly approaching, Amazon has an incredible selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags on sale as part of the Amazon Summer Fashion Sale event and we've picked out a variety of styles that you can save $100s on and up to 85% off. This Sale is the perfect time to save big on summer fashion.

Right now, the amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags include crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted from the Amazon Summer Fashion Sale event. As things begin to open up and warm up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style. Now is the perfect time to shop for your summer clothes. With deals across multiple brands, Amazon is making your summer clothes shopping easier for everyone.

Spring in full swing and summer on it's way, Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot deals and fashion sales from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Sup erga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Fashion sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Amazon's Spring into Summer Sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, bras, underwear, watches, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jackets, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

If you're looking beyond bags, with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you and your loved ones need stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, great deals are just a click away at the Amazon Spring into Summer Sale.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of Rebecca Minkoff bags we have curated with deep discounts available on Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale. But hurry: The deals are winding down!

Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Small Nylon Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Small Nylon Tote This bag features Rebecca Minkoff's signature dome studs and dual shoulder straps. Shop now to get it for 55% off the original price. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $158) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Micro Avery Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Micro Avery Tote This incredible deal from Rebecca Minkoff is as cute as it is practical. Big enough to fit your wallet and daytime necessities is a big feature -- you'll look stylish and prepared for anything. Get it now for 63% off the original price. $84 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Convertible Mini Julian Backpack Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Convertible Mini Julian Backpack Sometimes you need to carry your essentials on your back. With Rebecca Minkoff's Convertible Mini Julian Backpack, you can do it in style. $195 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Edie Chain Wallet Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Edie Chain Wallet Bigger than a wallet and smaller than a purse, this chain wallet is the best of both worlds. $155 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Stella Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Stella Tote This sleek and spacious bag has enough room to carry your essentials along with a laptop, water bottle or whatever else you need to tote. $90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy now

Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Feed Bag Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Megan Mini Feed Bag This adorably fabulous bag is everything you like about feed bags only smaller. This one features stud embellishments. $100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Megan Shoulder Bag Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Megan Shoulder Bag Trade in your messenger bag for this sophisticated shoulder bag from Rebecca Minkoff. The mid-size makes it easy to organize all your must-have items and accessories. $295 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. Get it now for almost $67 off the original price, while supplies last. $109 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $176) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this bag for $201 off the retail price, while supplies last. $119 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Michelle Hobo Who doesn't love a good hobo bag? This one from Rebecca Minkoff is chic yet practical and features pebbled leather to make a stylish statement. $183 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Signature Top Zip Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Signature Top Zip Tote This spacious bag is big enough to hold everything you need to get by from day-to-day. Get it now for more than $205 off the original price. $93 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Gabby Satchel Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Gabby Satchel Sling it over your shoulder or use the handles to make it a handbag, this adorable satchel will be your new favorite purse. $119 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch Stylish meets practical with Rebecca Minkoff's Women's Leo Clutch. Perfect for going out -- it holds just enough of what you need. $89 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $128) BUY NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit. Right now, you can get it for 30% off the regular price. $195 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Jean Convertible Crossbody Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Jean Convertible Crossbody Cute and feminine, this bag can be used as a crossbody bag or a clutch. $175 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

