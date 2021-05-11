Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is finally here and that means it's time for a wardrobe refresh. With the Summer season about a month away, it's also time to shop for the perfect summer clothes to upgrade your wardrobe. Amazon is staying on top of all our needs while we're still spending a lot of time at home and it's offering big discounts from all our favorite designers at its Amazon Summer Fashion Sale, including Tory Burch. You can find all sorts of deals on Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories to shop, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.

Tory Burch is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag or purchase baubles for this summer, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items at Amazon Summer Fashion Sale, but there's so much more to explore.

Amazon Summer Fashion Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off summer clothes. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Calvin Klein are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Summer Fashion Sale including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, kitchen appliances, winter jackets, athleisure, boots, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon Summer Fashion Sale.

If you're shopping for someone else, you can also check out more deals and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, bras, Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Below, shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch at the Amazon Summer Fashion Sale.

Tory Burch Women's Robinson Tote Amazon Tory Burch Women's Robinson Tote This roomy Tory Burch bag is big enough to hold your laptop and then some. This Tory Burch Robinson Tote makes the perfect everyday bag. $348 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Tory Burch Gingham Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon Tory Burch Gingham Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit Just in time for the spring and summer seasons, this Tory Burch Gingham Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit flatters and shapes the way a one-piece should. Plan a beach getaway and lounge on the sand in this swimsuit. STARTING AT $100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $258) Buy Now

Tory Burch Emerson Envelope Adjustable Shoulder Bag Amazon Tory Burch Emerson Envelope Adjustable Shoulder Bag This Tory Burch Emerson Envelope Adjustable Shoulder Bag is in a statement color perfect for spring. You can never go wrong with a Tory Burch bag for a Mother's Day gift. $299 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $398) Buy Now

Tory Burch 0TY6061 Sunglasses Amazon Tory Burch 0TY6061 Sunglasses Unique and chic, you'll put these Tory Burch Sunglasses on in the spring and you won't take them off until winter. $100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Tory Burch Love Relentlessly 3.4 Oz Eau De Parfum Spray Amazon Tory Burch Love Relentlessly 3.4 Oz Eau De Parfum Spray New season, new scent. This Tory Burch classy and fresh fragrance is great for everyday wear or special occasions. $113 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $122) Buy Now

Tory Burch Women's Miller Patent Thong Sandal Amazon Tory Burch Women's Miller Patent Thong Sandal This classic Tory Burch Women's Miller Patent Thong Sandal is one of the best sandals to make a statement this spring and summer. $198 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Tory Burch Black Sunglasses Amazon Tory Burch Black Sunglasses These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 47% off the retail price, while supplies last. $82 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $157) Buy Now

Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Amazon Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. Made from acetate, these shades are single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. They also block UV light for maximum protection. $76 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $149) Buy Now

Tory Burch 0ty6051 Aviator Amazon Tory Burch 0ty6051 Aviator These fun shades are polarized to reduce glare. Shop now to get them for $85 off the original price while supplies last. $105 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $190) Buy now

Tory Burch Perry Tote Amazon Tory Burch Perry Tote If you're looking to upgrade your tote or gift your mom this Mother's Day, you can't beat Tory Burch's Perry for its quality. A Tory Burch Bag is among one of the favorite Amazon Mother's Day Gifts this year. $325 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $348) Buy Now

