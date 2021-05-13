Spring is finally here and Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale has fun to go along with the sun: hot deals on Ugg boots. Whether you're grabbing items because of the discounts or you need new year-round footwear, Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale is offering savings of up to 45% off select styles of Ugg boots, shoes and slippers.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, tie dye, jackets, kids and baby gear, home decor, bras,underwear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

If this spring makes you want to get out and exercise more, you can find all sorts of leggings, sports bras and sneakers on sale. And with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

Want to score a pair or two of UGG shoes for less than original price? Shop ET's Style picks on UGG deals from Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale.

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot The classic and perfect everyday wear UGG boot. These Short Boots are available in black, chestnut, and stone grey. $80 AT AMAZON Buy Now

UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot Amazon UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot A waterproof leather and seude boot made by UGG. This Freamon WP Chukka Boot is crafted with enerG comfort system using micropod technology for supreme comfort. This boot is also offered in brown. $150 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper The Koolaburra by UGG suede slipper exactly the kind of cozy-comfort you'd expect. These UGG slippers feature a faux fur lining and a rubber sole for a slipper that can be a shoe when when you need it. $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

UGG Women's Highland Sneaker Amazon UGG Women's Highland Sneaker If you love Nike Air Force 1s, then these UGG Highland Sneakers are a must buy! These sneakers feature a Treadlite by UGG outsole for comfort. $100 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot Amazon UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot Leopard is in! These UGG Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot is a perfect mix of street style and a classic short bootie. $126 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

UGG T Delta Flat Sandal Amazon UGG T Delta Flat Sandal This adorable UGG sandal is available in toddler and kids' sizes. $47 AND UP AT AMAZON5 Buy Now

UGG Women's Lorie Terry Robe Amazon UGG Women's Lorie Terry Robe Lounge around the house in this UGG Lorie Terry Robe. This UGG Lorie Terry Robe is 100% cotton. $88 AT AMAZON Buy Now

UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper Amazon UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper Just because it's not snowing doesn't mean you have to ditch the comfort of cozy slippers. These UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slippers provide comfort at home year-round. $90 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot Amazon UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot Let you child shine bright with these Star detail UGG Classic Short Boots. These booties also comes in Fuchsia and Lilac. $101 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot The Koolaburra by UGG Victoria tall women's boots feature the signature shearling trim and faux fur lining to keep you cozy and a bow to keep you cute. $61 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

UGG Women's Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot Amazon UGG Women's Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot These boots are fully waterproof so you'll still look cute and feel comfortable during the rainy days ahead this spring. $120 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker Amazon UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker A knit sneaker with a cushioned footbed. At 40% off, this UGG Zilo Knit Sneaker is available in grey, black, and white. $91 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot A chic take on the classic short boot. This boot features a flirty bow detail on the side of the boot. $100 AT AMAZON Buy Now

UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot Amazon UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot These classic UGG rain boots are great to have on rainy days. We love the sleek matte finish. Very limited sizes, so hurry! $83 AT AMAZON Buy Now

UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker Amazon UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker The Sammy Chevron Sneaker is an UGG heritage sneaker built on our iconic classic boot silhouette. $110 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot These Koola Tall Boots is an essential boot which combines soft suede, plush sheepskin, and faux fur. $90 AT AMAZON Buy Now

