Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale -- Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots, Slippers, Sneakers and More

By Amy Sheridan
UGG Amazon Cyber Monday 2020
Courtesy of Amazon / UGG

Spring is finally here and Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale has fun to go along with the sun: hot deals on Ugg boots. Whether you're grabbing items because of the discounts or you need new year-round footwear, Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale is offering savings of up to 45% off select styles of Ugg boots, shoes and slippers.

Want to score a pair or two of UGG shoes for less than original price? Shop ET's Style picks on UGG deals from Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale.

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
The classic and perfect everyday wear UGG boot. These Short Boots are available in black, chestnut, and stone grey.
$80 AT AMAZON
UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot
UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot
Amazon
UGG Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot
A waterproof leather and seude boot made by UGG. This Freamon WP Chukka Boot is crafted with enerG comfort system using micropod technology for supreme comfort. This boot is also offered in brown.
$150 AT AMAZON
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper
The Koolaburra by UGG suede slipper exactly the kind of cozy-comfort you'd expect. These UGG slippers feature a faux fur lining and a rubber sole for a slipper that can be a shoe when when you need it. 
$50 AT AMAZON
UGG Women's Highland Sneaker
UGG Women's Highland Sneaker
Amazon
UGG Women's Highland Sneaker
If you love Nike Air Force 1s, then these UGG Highland Sneakers are a must buy!  These sneakers feature a Treadlite by UGG outsole for comfort.
$100 AND UP AT AMAZON
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot
Leopard is in! These UGG Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard Boot is a perfect mix of street style and a classic short bootie.
$126 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
Amazon
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
This adorable UGG sandal is available in toddler and kids' sizes.
$47 AND UP AT AMAZON5
UGG Women's Lorie Terry Robe
UGG Women's Lorie Terry Robe
Amazon
UGG Women's Lorie Terry Robe
Lounge around the house in this UGG Lorie Terry Robe. This UGG Lorie Terry Robe is 100% cotton.
$88 AT AMAZON
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
Just because it's not snowing doesn't mean you have to ditch the comfort of cozy slippers. These UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slippers provide comfort at home year-round. 
$90 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot
UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot
Amazon
UGG Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot
Let you child shine bright with these Star detail UGG Classic Short Boots. These booties also comes in Fuchsia and Lilac.
$101 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot
The Koolaburra by UGG Victoria tall women's boots feature the signature shearling trim and faux fur lining to keep you cozy and a bow to keep you cute.   
$61 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
UGG Women's Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
UGG Women's Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
These boots are fully waterproof so you'll still look cute and feel comfortable during the rainy days ahead this spring. 
$120 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker
UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker
Amazon
UGG Women's Zilo Knit Sneaker
A knit sneaker with a cushioned footbed. At 40% off, this UGG Zilo Knit Sneaker is available in grey, black, and white.
$91 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot Women's Fashion
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot
A chic take on the classic short boot. This boot features a flirty bow detail on the side of the boot. 
$100 AT AMAZON
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
Amazon
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
These classic UGG rain boots are great to have on rainy days. We love the sleek matte finish. Very limited sizes, so hurry!
$83 AT AMAZON
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
Amazon
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
The Sammy Chevron Sneaker is an UGG heritage sneaker built on our iconic classic boot silhouette. 
$110 AT AMAZON
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot
These Koola Tall Boots is an essential boot which combines soft suede, plush sheepskin, and faux fur.
$90 AT AMAZON

