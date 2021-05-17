Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite designer brands! At the top of that list is Vera Bradley -- her bags are on sale during the Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale at huge markdowns. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs for backpacks, totes, duffel bags, crossbody bags and more styles, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are perfect for summer! Shop Vera Bradley bags while they're still up to 50% off for a limited time.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone or treating yourself, tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from the Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale.

Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag Amazon Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek and lightweight microfiber. The solid colors bring style and function to your everyday life. $78 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Set Amazon Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Set These Vera Bradley Cosmetic Bags are a travel must-have. These bags are made from 100% Recycled Polyester and available in 12 different colors and prints. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Amazon Vera Bradley Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned 27" checked suitcase. $260 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $330) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Mini Sling Backpack Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Mini Sling Backpack This Vera Bradey Sling Bag is a lightweight yet durable bag perfect for your travels. This Vera Bradley Sling Bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. $45 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag This stylish Vera Bradley tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. This bag comes in multiple colors and prints for everyone's personal style. $85 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag Amazon Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag This Vera Bradley spacious duffel will carry it all! It has 3 elastic mesh pockets to organize your cosmetics, hair products, jewelry & other toiletries. This travel duffle is available in 28 different prints and colors! $100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag This Vera Bradley Signature Compact Weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip. $75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is a roomy and washable bag perfect for everyday use. $42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Carson Shoulder Bag Crossbody Purse Amazon Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Carson Shoulder Bag Crossbody Purse Made for casual everyday wear, you can wear this as a shoulder or crossbody bag. Get it now for 31% off the original price. $66 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case This Vera Bradley cosmetic case is perfect to use for home and travel. This cosmetics case comes in eleven different colors and patterns for everyone's taste. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. $85 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $145) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Hanging Travel Organizer Amazon Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Hanging Travel Organizer Keep your travel essentials tidy when you travel with this Vera Bradley hanging travel organizer. It's lightweight, durable, water-repellent and made from recycled PET water bottles. $34 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy now

Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack Amazon Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack Going on a hike or a picnic, this Vera Bradley backpack holds what you need. It's made with recycled water bottles and is water-repellent for easy cleaning. Shop now to get it for 50% off the regular price. $85 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear everyday. $57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection Amazon Vera Bradley Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection Sturdy and stylish, this Vera Bradley belt bag is made with water-resistant polyester. Wear it around the waist or sling it over the shoulder, it holds all the essentials. $36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Large Cosmetic Bag Amazon Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Large Cosmetic Bag Keep your make organized and cute in this Vera Bradley cosmetic bag. Made with Vera Bradley's signature quilted cotton, it's also lined with PVC for easy cleaning. $40 AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know

265 Best Amazon Deals: Apple, Kate Spade, Gucci, Fitbit, Echo & more

Best Amazon Deals: Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $20

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

The Best Swimwear for Summer

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon

Maternity & Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms

Disney x Coach Collection Is 50% Off at Coach Outlet

Amazon's Best Deals on Backpacks at the Spring Sale -- Save on Tumi, Herschel, Tory Burch & more

The Best Luggage For Every Budget That'll Inspire Your Future Getaways

Kate Spade Surprise Sale Is Back -- Save Up to 75% on Everything

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Select Handbags

Herschel Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Bags + Disney x Herschel Collab