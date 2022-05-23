Amazon's Sunscreen Sale: Up to 30% Off Coola, Neutrogena and Laneige and More
Stocking up on sunscreen is a good idea right now with summer quickly approaching, and just ahead of Memorial Day weekend — the official kickoff of summer — Amazon is having a sunscreen sale. Right now, shoppers get up to 30% off SPF skincare on top-selling sunscreens from major beauty brands like Laneige, Coola, Neutrogena, Banana Boat and more.
Whether you're looking for a deal on multi-packs on spray sunscreen for the whole family for an upcoming beach vacation or an everyday, anti-aging facial sunscreen, the Amazon sunscreen sale has it all.
Korean beauty brands are famous for their sunscreens. Case in point: Laneige's Hydro UV Defense SPF. The lightweight sunscreen is lightweight, hydrating and soothing on all skin types and tones, leaving no white cast behind.
Save $10 on this two-pack of Coola sunscreen spray for the whole family.
There's another Coola two-pack on sale! This SPF 30 mist is specifically made to protect the scalp and hair.
Get all your brightening needs in this sunscreen-and-moisturizer combination with vitamin C.
If you like a watery consistency in your sunscreen, opt for this Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid that effortlessly blends sheer.
This Vichy is a classic sunscreen, suitable for both face and body.
Formulated with mineral-rich Vichy volcanic water, UV filters and antioxidants, this anti-aging sunscreen is free of oxybenzone and easily absorbs into the skin.
Neutrogena Beach Defense Spray is a favorite for its convenience and pleasant scent. It's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.
The Banana Boat Kids Sport Sunscreen Spray is sting-free, tear-free and reef-friendly. Save $8 on the two-pack.
Perfect for active adults on the go, grab this two-pack of the Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Spray.
