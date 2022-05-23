Shopping

Amazon's Sunscreen Sale: Up to 30% Off Coola, Neutrogena and Laneige and More

By ETonline Staff
Laneige
Laneige/Amazon

Stocking up on sunscreen is a good idea right now with summer quickly approaching, and just ahead of Memorial Day weekend — the official kickoff of summer — Amazon is having a sunscreen sale. Right now, shoppers get up to 30% off SPF skincare on top-selling sunscreens from major beauty brands like Laneige, Coola, Neutrogena, Banana Boat and more. 

Whether you're looking for a deal on multi-packs on spray sunscreen for the whole family for an upcoming beach vacation or an everyday, anti-aging facial sunscreen, the Amazon sunscreen sale has it all. 

For more summer deals at Amazon, be sure to check out low prices on Levi's denim shorts, portable AC, maxi dresses and Birkenstock-inspired sandals

Shop the best sunscreen deals at Amazon below. 

Laneige Hydro UV Defense SPF 50+
LANEIGE Hydro UV Defense SPF 50+
Amazon
Laneige Hydro UV Defense SPF 50+

Korean beauty brands are famous for their sunscreens. Case in point: Laneige's Hydro UV Defense SPF. The lightweight sunscreen is lightweight, hydrating and soothing on all skin types and tones, leaving no white cast behind. 

$30$25
Coola Organic Sunscreen SPF 70 Sunblock Spray
Coola Organic Sunscreen SPF 70 Sunblock Spray
Amazon
Coola Organic Sunscreen SPF 70 Sunblock Spray

Save $10 on this two-pack of Coola sunscreen spray for the whole family. 

$50$40
Coola Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist with SPF 30
Coola Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist with SPF 30
Amazon
Coola Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist with SPF 30

There's another Coola two-pack on sale! This SPF 30 mist is specifically made to protect the scalp and hair. 

$52$42
StriVectin Multi-Action Super-C SPF 30 Vitamin C Moisturizer
StriVectin Multi-Action Super-C SPF 30 Vitamin C Moisturizer
Amazon
StriVectin Multi-Action Super-C SPF 30 Vitamin C Moisturizer

Get all your brightening needs in this sunscreen-and-moisturizer combination with vitamin C. 

$69$55
Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid
Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid
Amazon
Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid

If you like a watery consistency in your sunscreen, opt for this Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid that effortlessly blends sheer. 

$32$23
Vichy Capital Soleil Body & Face Sunscreen Lotion
Vichy Capital Soleil Body & Face Sunscreen Lotion
Amazon
Vichy Capital Soleil Body & Face Sunscreen Lotion

This Vichy is a classic sunscreen, suitable for both face and body. 

$32$26
Vichy Capital Soleil Face Sunscreen SPF 50
Vichy Capital Soleil Face Sunscreen SPF 50
Amazon
Vichy Capital Soleil Face Sunscreen SPF 50

Formulated with mineral-rich Vichy volcanic water, UV filters and antioxidants, this anti-aging sunscreen is free of oxybenzone and easily absorbs into the skin. 

$28$22
Neutrogena Beach Defense Spray Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70
Neutrogena Beach Defense Spray Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70
Amazon
Neutrogena Beach Defense Spray Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70

Neutrogena Beach Defense Spray is a favorite for its convenience and pleasant scent. It's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. 

$10$9
Banana Boat Kids Sport Sunscreen Spray
Banana Boat Kids Sport Sunscreen Spray
Amazon
Banana Boat Kids Sport Sunscreen Spray

The Banana Boat Kids Sport Sunscreen Spray is sting-free, tear-free and reef-friendly. Save $8 on the two-pack. 

$21$13
Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Spray
Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Spray
Amazon
Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Spray

Perfect for active adults on the go, grab this two-pack of the Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Spray. 

$19$13

