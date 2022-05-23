The 33 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now
You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal, but right now, we're looking forward to Memorial Day weekend deals and Amazon Prime Day 2022. Amazon announced that Prime Day is slated for July this year, though they did not confirm an official date yet.
Though the Memorial Day weekend holiday might still be a few weeks away, our shopping carts are already filled with the best Amazon deals currently available. If you've been looking forward to deals on Memorial Day weekend and Amazon Prime Day — but don't want to actually wait for the holiday weekend or Amazon Prime Day — here's a guide to the can't-miss discounts on tons of items this spring ahead of the mega-sales events.
From the perfect pair of leggings to programmable air fryers, the top deals from Amazon include incredible markdowns that rival those of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Right now, you can find standout deals at Amazon including an Apple Watch Series 7, robot vacuums, and adidas running shoes.
Shop ET's top picks for the best deals at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day 2022 below.
Amazon Home and Bedding Deals
Get ready for summer with this portable Black+Decker air conditioner. It's ideal for rooms up to 350 square feet.
Enjoy everyday comfort and support in your office. Designed to provide ample airflow and maneuverability, this office chair offers the perfect way to sit comfortably at your desk for long hours.
This duvet insert is the number one best-seller in its category on Amazon with 83,000 perfect ratings.
This quality ultrasonic humidifier helps your sleep and breathe better with an adjustable, 360-degree rotating nozzle and an auto-shutoff feature.
Be done with dust mites, pollen, pet dander, cooking and smoke odors with this air purifier that also has a fragrance sponge and night light function.
This set includes 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, and 2 washcloths — all of which are extremely absorbent.
With iRobot Genius, you can choose to set your iRobot Roomba vacuum to start cleaning when you leave and stop when you come home, so you only notice the clean, but never the cleaning.
This is an incredible deal on a robot vacuum — save on this gadget to get all your spring cleaning done without breaking a sweat.
Amazon Tech Deals
The Class 1 Bluetooth functionality on these headphones makes pairing your headphones with your phone or tablet a lot easier and faster. As an added bonus, these Beats come with their own carrying case.
If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience.
This is a rare deal on an Apple Watch.
Get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy a spend $50 in Amazon gift cards. Treat the mom, dad, or upcoming grad in your life to an Amazon gift card and get free Amazon money for yourself to spend on Prime Day.
This portable printer is compatible with iOS + Android and can print black and white photos or text in seconds. Great for journaling, studying and preserving memories on the go.
Save on the Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation. MagSafe charging case included.
Leave your phone behind with calls, texts and music, all from your wrist using LTE connectivity. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen level monitoring that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance.
Amazon Kitchen Deals
Upgrade your kitchen utensils with this gourmet set. The utensil set includes a slotted nylon spoon, slotted nylon turner, large nylon scraper, nylon ladle, all-purpose wooden turner, solid wooden spoon and a stainless steel storage crock.
If you love breakfast or brunch, this Dash waffle maker is for you.
Make some of your favorite viral air fryer recipes from TikTok with this 4 qt. Ninja air fryer.
Air tight to keep food dry and fresh, these containers are durable and come with 24 reusable labels so you can stay organized.
Amazon Fitness Deals
Supplement your workouts with a waist trainer. The tightness is adjustable and can help with shaping the waistline, back support, posture, postpartum recovery and surgery.
Take your cycling workouts to the next level by cycling faster and more secure.
An elliptical is another great way to do cardio that's easy on the joints.
For people who are trying to stay hydrated, this motivational water bottle is a life-changer.
An exercise bike with additional seated support that takes pressure off the tailbone and spine. Great for those in physical therapy, rehab or are elderly in age.
Relieve some tension and relax after a long day at work (or a strenuous workout) with the help of this deep tissue massage gun.
Amazon Fashion and Beauty Deals
Guess Gold is a delightful summer scent filled with notes of pineapple, pink pepper, apple, jasmine and hyacinth.
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds.
Grab yourself a pair of Oh Yeah Slippers from the celeb-loved brand UGG. They're super fuzzy, which makes them the perfect pair of house slippers.
These TikTok-approved sandals are budget-friendly lookalikes to those famous Yeezy slides.
On the hunt for the perfect gift for your mom for Mother's Day? Treat her to these elegant 1 carat diamond stud earring. They also have an authenticated 14K white gold base and prong.
The Revlon One-Step Brush is the perfect gift for Mom for Mother's Day. It's an all-in-one tool that detangles, brushes, dries and styles hair.
Grab these viral leggings with scrunched detail for a booty-lifting effect.
Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything We Know So Far
The 12 Best TV Deals to Shop Right Now
15 Best Amazon Luggage Sets to Shop for Your Summer Vacation
The Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon
Save $80 on Dyson's Smart Tower Fan That Doubles As an Air Purifier
The Best Nintendo Switch Deals Right Now: Save on Games & Consoles
Memorial Day Sales 2022: The Best Early Deals You Can Shop Now
The Best Mattress-in-a-Box Brands We've Tried Are on Sale Right Now