Long holiday weekends always signify one thing: a wide variety of can't-miss shopping deals. Such is the case with Amazon's Memorial Day 2022 sale, which the retailer launched early so that shoppers have even more time to cash in on all of the great savings. And let us tell you: there really are (perhaps unsurprisingly) a lot of great savings.

From top brands like Levi’s, Marc Jacobs, Adidas and Staud to Amazon-exclusive retailers like The Drop, there are currently hundreds of fashion deals across a number of categories — including clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories.

Whether you're hoping to revamp your seasonal wardrobe just in time for summer, are looking to invest in some vacation staples for all of your upcoming trips or just simply need an excuse to splurge on some can't-miss Memorial Day weekend deals (honestly, we don't blame you), you'll find trending styles aplenty at Amazon — and all on sale, too.

Below, browse the best fashion deals from Amazon's early Memorial Day fashion sale. While you're here, don't miss shopping the best Memorial Day beauty sales, and check out Amazon's best deals on swimsuits for summer.

UGG Fluffita Slipper Amazon UGG Fluffita Slipper UGG's fluffy sandals have proven to be the shoe of choice this summer — loved by celebs, supermodels and fashionistas alike. $110 $82 Buy Now

