Amazon Just Launched Its Memorial Day 2022 Sale Early — Shop the 14 Best Fashion Deals
Long holiday weekends always signify one thing: a wide variety of can't-miss shopping deals. Such is the case with Amazon's Memorial Day 2022 sale, which the retailer launched early so that shoppers have even more time to cash in on all of the great savings. And let us tell you: there really are (perhaps unsurprisingly) a lot of great savings.
From top brands like Levi’s, Marc Jacobs, Adidas and Staud to Amazon-exclusive retailers like The Drop, there are currently hundreds of fashion deals across a number of categories — including clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories.
Whether you're hoping to revamp your seasonal wardrobe just in time for summer, are looking to invest in some vacation staples for all of your upcoming trips or just simply need an excuse to splurge on some can't-miss Memorial Day weekend deals (honestly, we don't blame you), you'll find trending styles aplenty at Amazon — and all on sale, too.
Below, browse the best fashion deals from Amazon's early Memorial Day fashion sale. While you're here, don't miss shopping the best Memorial Day beauty sales, and check out Amazon's best deals on swimsuits for summer.
Slip into something sexy and chic this summer with a leaf green, cut-out dress from Guess.
Bucket bags are all the rage this season. Embrace the relaxed style with this tan-hued accessory.
These butterfly sunglasses are as ethereal as they are trendy — with a acetate frame and light brown gradient wrap.
Incorporate a sunny touch into your summer wardrobe with these ruched heel sandals from Sam Edelman.
This turquoise swimsuit is equal parts sporty and stylish.
Tap into your wild side with this cheetah-printed sherpa.
UGG's fluffy sandals have proven to be the shoe of choice this summer — loved by celebs, supermodels and fashionistas alike.
Keep it cool and quilted this summer with a glossy, leather shoulder bag from Calvin Klein — now 58% off.
You can never go wrong with investing in a quality pair of True Religion jeans — especially if they come in the form of this light-wash, bootcut style.
This halter bralette can easily be dressed up or down — and it's available in eight, summer-friendly colors.
Channel all of your cottagecore dreams with this airy and delicate skirt.
Florals for summer? Groundbreaking — maybe not, but they are especially cute on this one-piece.
Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this compact and chic camera bag accessory — now 14% off at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.
Kick up your summer shoe game with these classic Adidas sneakers.
