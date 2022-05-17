Shopping

Amazon Just Launched Its Memorial Day 2022 Sale Early — Shop the 14 Best Fashion Deals

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Memorial Day Fashion
Amazon

Long holiday weekends always signify one thing: a wide variety of can't-miss shopping deals. Such is the case with Amazon's Memorial Day 2022 sale, which the retailer launched early so that shoppers have even more time to cash in on all of the great savings. And let us tell you: there really are (perhaps unsurprisingly) a lot of great savings.

From top brands like Levi’s, Marc Jacobs, Adidas and Staud to Amazon-exclusive retailers like The Drop, there are currently hundreds of fashion deals across a number of categories — including clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories.

Whether you're hoping to revamp your seasonal wardrobe just in time for summer, are looking to invest in some vacation staples for all of your upcoming trips or just simply need an excuse to splurge on some can't-miss Memorial Day weekend deals (honestly, we don't blame you), you'll find trending styles aplenty at Amazon — and all on sale, too.

Below, browse the best fashion deals from Amazon's early Memorial Day fashion sale. While you're here, don't miss shopping the best Memorial Day beauty sales, and check out Amazon's best deals on swimsuits for summer.

Guess Lila Midi Dress
Guess Lila Midi Dress
Amazon
Guess Lila Midi Dress

Slip into something sexy and chic this summer with a leaf green, cut-out dress from Guess.

$98$72
Fiorelli Rami Bucket Bag
Fiorelli Rami Bucket
Amazon
Fiorelli Rami Bucket Bag

Bucket bags are all the rage this season. Embrace the relaxed style with this tan-hued accessory.

$98$58
Ralph Lauren Butterfly Sunglasses
Ralph Lauren Butterfly Sunglasses
Amazon
Ralph Lauren Butterfly Sunglasses

These butterfly sunglasses are as ethereal as they are trendy — with a acetate frame and light brown gradient wrap.

$241$137
Sam Edelman Slade Heeled Sandal
Sam Edelman Women's Slade Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Sam Edelman Slade Heeled Sandal

Incorporate a sunny touch into your summer wardrobe with these ruched heel sandals from Sam Edelman.

$90$80
La Blanca Hipster Swimsuit
La Blanca Hipster Swimsuit
Amazon
La Blanca Hipster Swimsuit

This turquoise swimsuit is equal parts sporty and stylish.

$120$102
Steve Madden Hooded Poncho
Steve Madden Hooded Poncho
Amazon
Steve Madden Hooded Poncho

Tap into your wild side with this cheetah-printed sherpa.

$78$48
UGG Fluffita Slipper
UGG Women's Fluffita Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluffita Slipper

UGG's fluffy sandals have proven to be the shoe of choice this summer — loved by celebs, supermodels and fashionistas alike.

$110$82
Calvin Klein Frankie Shoulder Bag
Calvin Klein Frankie Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Calvin Klein Frankie Shoulder Bag

Keep it cool and quilted this summer with a glossy, leather shoulder bag from Calvin Klein — now 58% off.

$168$71
True Religion Becca Bootcut Jean
True Religion Becca Bootcut Jean
Amazon
True Religion Becca Bootcut Jean

You can never go wrong with investing in a quality pair of True Religion jeans — especially if they come in the form of this light-wash, bootcut style.

$160$130
The Drop Greta Sweater Bralette
The Drop Greta Sweater Bralette
Amazon
The Drop Greta Sweater Bralette

This halter bralette can easily be dressed up or down — and it's available in eight, summer-friendly colors.

$38$30
BB DAKOTA See You Later Skirt
BB DAKOTA See You Later Skirt
Amazon
BB DAKOTA See You Later Skirt

Channel all of your cottagecore dreams with this airy and delicate skirt.

$79$71
Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit
Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit

Florals for summer? Groundbreaking — maybe not, but they are especially cute on this one-piece.

$45$29
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Crossbody Bag
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Crossbody Bag

Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this compact and chic camera bag accessory — now 14% off at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

$295$255
adidas Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe

Kick up your summer shoe game with these classic Adidas sneakers.

$65$52

