In a rare public appearance together, Angelina Jolie and four of her six children stole the show on Monday night at the world premiere of Dumbo in Los Angeles.

Looking positively ethereal in a flowing custom Versace gown, the 43-year-old actress and the youngest of her brood -- 14-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox -- were all smiles on the red carpet before taking their seats to watch Tim Burton's live-action remake of the iconic Disney classic. Her two older kids, 17-year-old Maddox and 15-year-old Pax, were notably absent.

Getty Images

Getty Images

While her kids chose darker, more casual ensembles for the event, Jolie paired her look with delicate Cartier droplet earrings, minimal makeup and a sleek, soft hairstyle. Her stunning white dress featured an open back just low enough to showcase her wide variety of tattoos. The Khmer prayer script she got on her left shoulder in honor of Maddox, as well as a series of "magical" Sak Yant tattoos in the center of her back, inked in 2016 by Ajarn noo Kanpai, a former monk in Thailand, were on full display. The latter came just months before her shocking split from husband Brad Pitt, in which he opted for a Buddhist symbol on his stomach, using the same ink as Jolie "to symbolically bind them as husband and wife."

Getty Images

Just last fall, the actress and Pitt, 55, reached a custody agreement for their children after an ongoing legal battle. At the time, a source close to the matter told ET that Jolie was “pleased to be entering the next stage and relieved at the progress for the health of their family.”

While she doesn't have a role in Dumbo, Jolie will be returning to the big screen later this year for the highly anticipated Disney sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. For more on the estranged couple, who both reside in Los Angeles, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

First Look at Angelina Jolie in 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

Angelina Jolie and All 6 of Her Children Make Rare Appearance at Film Screening

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Release New Wine Despite Split

Related Gallery