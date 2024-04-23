Anne Heche's Estate Cannot Pay Its Debts, Son Homer Says

Anne Heche's estate currently cannot cover its pending debts.

Nearly two years after the actress died following a car crash in August 2022, it has been revealed by her son, Homer Laffoon, that her estate is not in a condition to be closed.

According to a status report of the estate submitted by Laffoon -- who serves as administrator of the estate -- and obtained by ET, Heche's estate "consists of (i) a modest bank account; (ii) royalty payments and other residual income from pre-death projects; (iii) a corporation in which the Decedent was the sole shareholder (used for projects in development and business functions related to Decedent’s career in the entertainment industry); (iv) an LLC membership interest related to a podcast Decedent helped create; and (v) tangible personal property items."

The report notes some of the estates' assets amount to approximately $110,000, while other inventory is still being appraised. Meanwhile, the estate is facing multiple claims, including three $2 million claims filed by the woman whose rental home and belongings were destroyed in the crash, as well as the couple who owned the home.

"Based on the anticipated value of the combined Inventories and Appraisals and the filed creditor claims," the report states, "the Estate is insolvent."

Laffoon also notes in the report that sales for Heche's memoir, Call Me Anne, which was released posthumously in January 2023, "are not strong" and less than $25,000 total income is expected from the book. An estate sale is being planned for her personal property.

As for the claims against the estate, Laffoon says he is "actively engaged in attempts to negotiate appropriate settlements of the claims" and "has engaged in substantial meet and confer efforts with the creditors in an attempt to avoid protracted and expensive litigation against the Estate."

"Administrator is cautiously optimistic that the creditor claims can all be resolved fairly and without litigation," the report reads.

According to a list included in the report of remaining tasks, the estate may not be closed until at least July 2025.

