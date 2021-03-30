Anthropologie Sale: Take 20% Off Dinnerware and Serveware
Now that spring is here and things are slowly starting to open up, people are starting to think about celebrations. Right now, Anthropologie's spring sale is lending its styling hand to make your celebration just right by offering 20% off dinnerware and serveware. On top of that, it's offering an extra 25% off all sale items (excluding furniture) for your closet, too! Plus, get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Whether you need cute flutes for your Easter brunch or you're thinking about how to make Mother's Day magical, Anthropologie has what you need to make your spring parties memorable. The Anthropologie sale has everything you could be looking for -- if there's any time to stock up on pretty things for your kitchen, this is the time to do it.
While you're there, take the opportunity to shop for a lightweight sweater or cardigan to layer over your outfits to transition from spring to summer. Or get yourself some comfy house dresses that'll take you from day to night, even with a WFH lifestyle -- all at a discount.
Of course, with a sale this big, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of options the retailer has for the taking, especially when you can get these pieces on steep discounts. Luckily, ET Style combed through the epic sale to find the best items worthy of a spot in your cart.
Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Anthropologie sale below.
