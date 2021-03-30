Anthropologie Sale: Take 20% Off Dinnerware and Serveware

Now that spring is here and things are slowly starting to open up, people are starting to think about celebrations. Right now, Anthropologie's spring sale is lending its styling hand to make your celebration just right by offering 20% off dinnerware and serveware. On top of that, it's offering an extra 25% off all sale items (excluding furniture) for your closet, too! Plus, get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Whether you need cute flutes for your Easter brunch or you're thinking about how to make Mother's Day magical, Anthropologie has what you need to make your spring parties memorable. The Anthropologie sale has everything you could be looking for -- if there's any time to stock up on pretty things for your kitchen, this is the time to do it.

While you're there, take the opportunity to shop for a lightweight sweater or cardigan to layer over your outfits to transition from spring to summer. Or get yourself some comfy house dresses that'll take you from day to night, even with a WFH lifestyle -- all at a discount.

Of course, with a sale this big, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of options the retailer has for the taking, especially when you can get these pieces on steep discounts. Luckily, ET Style combed through the epic sale to find the best items worthy of a spot in your cart.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Anthropologie sale below.

Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Bamboo Melamine Side Plate Anthropologie Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Bamboo Melamine Side Plate If you're taking your celebration outside, you don't have to worry about breaking any dishes with these precious spring-inspired melamine plates. $6 (REGULARLY $8) Buy now

Fernanda Terrazzo Tiered Serving Stand Anthropologie Fernanda Terrazzo Tiered Serving Stand Create a festive display for a brunch to make Mom proud with this tiered server. $46 (REGULARLY $58) Buy now

Appoline Egg Cup Anthropologie Appoline Egg Cup Soft-boiled eggs just got a lot cuter in these adorable egg cups. $8 (REGULARLY $10) Buy now

Ionia Mini Dress Anthropologie Ionia Mini Dress If you're celebrating spring, make sure you dress the part with the Ionia Mini Dress. $100 (REGULARLY $148) Buy now

Dalila Pitcher Anthropologie Dalila Pitcher Whether you use this pitcher for orange juice or as a vase, it adds a little more spring to the brunch table. $38 (REGULARLY $48) Buy now

Heather Asymmetrical Top Anthropologie Heather Asymmetrical Top Throw this on over a tank top with leggings or a skirt when it's a little too chilly for bare arms. $50 (REGULARLY $68) Buy now

Nathalie Lete Bouquet Monogram Mug Anthropologie Nathalie Lete Bouquet Monogram Mug These adorable monogram mugs make a brunch more welcoming. $11 (REGULARLY $14) Buy now

Georgia Dinner Plates Anthropologie Georgia Dinner Plates This set of 4 Georgia dinner plates have that shabby-chic aesthetic Anthropologie is known for. $64 (REGULARLY $80) Buy now

Let Me Be Ivy Ruffled Mini Dress Anthropologie Let Me Be Ivy Ruffled Mini Dress A flouncy dress is just what you need for your spring celebrations. REGULARLY $49.99 Buy now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amanda Gorman Found the Perfect Yellow Dress for Spring

Madewell Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

The Best Deals at the Nordstrom Spring Sale

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

Last Minute Easter Baskets and Gift Ideas for Everyone You Love

Everything You Need to Make Easter Brunch at Home

The Best Easter Dresses and Outfit Ideas for the Whole Family