Apple AirPods Are Already On Sale for Presidents' Day 2022: Get AirPods Pro for 30% Off

By ETonline Staff
Apple Deals
Apple

Have you been eyeing the Apple product of your dreams? Good news -- there are sales at all your favorite retailers to explore on the latest models of Apple products. Currently, Amazon and Walmart are featuring discounts on all four models of AirPods, including 30% off one of the most popular pairs of wireless earbuds: the Apple AirPods Pro.

The AirPods 3 are also discounted and feature a new design that resembles the popular AirPods Pro with shorter stems. This time, you're getting improved sound with spatial audio, resulting in a more immersive experience plus a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time. 

Other products like MacBooks and Apple Watches rarely get big discounts throughout the year, but Amazon's signature savings are in full effect. Today, Amazon has a big selection of Apple Watch Series 7 on sale. Both the GPS and cellular models are available in five colors. If you're feeling fully stocked on Apple products, don't worry, either. We have tons of tech for you to add to your gadget collection. Everything from laptop charging backpacks to self-emptying vacuums are now on sale for Presidents' Day. 

Best AirPod Deals:

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.
$249$175
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's newest addition to its lineup are on sale too. The wireless Bluetooth headphones offer two new listening modes in addition to impressive sound quality. 
$549$449
Apple AirPods 3
Apple AirPods 3
Amazon
Apple AirPods 3
Right now, Amazon has marked down the third-generation Apple AirPods from $179 to $139 — the best price we’ve seen on this model.
$180$150
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Amazon
Apple AirPods
Apple’s AirPods are designed to feel very comfortable and connect to your iPhone effortlessly. 
$159$99

Best iPad Deals:

Apple iPad Pro 12.9"
2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray
Amazon
Apple iPad Pro 12.9"
For the one on the go, the iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch surface, Wi-Fi and 128GB memory is a must-have.
$1,099$1,095 AT AMAZON
Apple iPad Pro 11"
2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray
Amazon
Apple iPad Pro 11"
For something more compact, opt for the iPad Pro with 11-inch surface. 
$799$750 AT AMAZON
$1,448$819 AT WALMART
Apple iPad Air 10.9"
Apple iPad Air 10.9"
Amazon
Apple iPad Air 10.9"
$599$539

Best MacBook and Apple Watch Deals:

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
The newest series of the Apple watch which features more screen area, the most crack-resistant front and the most swim-proof design than the Series 6.
$429$379
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case
Amazon
Apple Watch SE
You can't beat this price on the Apple Watch SE. 
$279$249
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS)
Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 3
The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) has tons of new features, including an optical heart sensor to aid you in your fitness goals, the ability to be submerged in shallow water for swimming, Emergency SOS, and advanced features for runners like cadence and pace alerts.  
$199$169 AT BEST BUY
$199$169 AT WALMART
13" Apple MacBook Pro
13" Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
13" Apple MacBook Pro
Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac. 
$1,499$1,379
13" Apple MacBook Air
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
Amazon
13" Apple MacBook Air
Save $100 on the gold version of the 2020 Apple MacBook Air. 
$999$949
14" Apple MacBook Pro
14" Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
14" Apple MacBook Pro
Apple's newest MacBook is $50 less than you'd pay if you bought it directly from Apple. 
$1,999$1,950

Best Apple TV Deal:

2021 Apple TV 4K
2021 Apple TV 4K
Amazon
2021 Apple TV 4K
The 2021 Apple TV 4K is normally listed for $179, but is on sale with a 5% discount.
$179$170

Best Mac Mini Deals:

Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage)
Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip
Apple
Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage)
Everything you do on this Mac Mini will be seamless and quick. Additionally, it's optimized for advanced machine learning.
$899$799
Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)
Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)
Apple
Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)
The 8-core CPU means up to 3x faster performance, 6x better graphics, and with 8GB of memory, this Mac Mini assures everything you do is seamless and quick.
$699$649

More Tech Deals:

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3
Amazon
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3
This 11.6-inch HD Lenovo Chromebook with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage offers all the basics: access to Google Classroom, Chrome, YouTube, Docs, games and more. This touchscreen easily transitions between laptop mode and tablet mode, so it’s a great choice for streaming Netflix. Right now, you can get it for about $100 off the regular price. 
$320$222
Mophie Powerstation Battery
Mophie powerstation power bank
Mophie via Amazon
Mophie Powerstation Battery
There’s nothing worse than running out of juice on your phone before the end of the day. The Mophie Powerstation external battery holds 10,000mAh of charge -- enough to restore your iPhone or Android phone to 100 percent battery life multiple times no matter where you are. The power bank features both USB-A and USB-C ports.
$50$35
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Anker is known for inexpensive electronics. Not only are its noise cancelling headphones on sale, they also have more than 34,000 global reviews with an average of 4.5 stars. 
$60$54
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition
All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition | Designed for kids, with parental controls | Tiger
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition
This Amazon Echo device is one of the cutest smart home devices available. 
$60$45
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Amazon
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Perfect for pet hair, Shark's vacuum maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean. 
$600$478

