Apple AirPods Are Now $70 Off at Amazon’s Early Black Friday Sale

To jump-start the upcoming holiday season, Amazon just launched 10,000+ Epic Deals with Black Friday price tags and we picked out the best ones to shop now. It is a particularly good time to purchase a pair of AirPods because Amazon is currently offering deals on all models of the wireless earbuds.

Amazon's Epic Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Throughout the pandemic, we've found that having the right tech and electronics makes a difference when it comes to being a student. Beyond being required for remote learning, the right school laptop and accessories make it easy to take notes, study, stay in touch with friends and family, and -- of course -- to watch the latest TV shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu and more once the school day has ended.

Below, shop the best Apple AirPods deals available on Amazon now, plus more tech deals for your loved ones.

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro The trendy Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours. $250 $180 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's newest addition to its lineup are on sale too. The wireless Bluetooth headphones offer two new listening modes in addition to impressive sound quality. $549 $489 Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite This Kindle is waterproof and has a single battery that'll last weeks, reducing friction when it comes to reading homework. $130 $75 Buy Now

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag If your kids are going back to in-person learning, Apple AirTags can help you (and help them) keep track of their belongings. $29 Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones Bose via Amazon Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones When it comes to over-the-ear, noise-cancelling headphones, it’s hard to beat the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Sound quality, as you would expect from the Bose name, is excellent, and the reviewers rave about how good its noise cancellation is. Battery life clocks in around 20 hours. $349 $299 Buy Now

Apple MacBook Pro Apple via Amazon Apple MacBook Pro OK, yes, some students really do need a powerful laptop -- especially those editing images and video. Almost as light as the Apple MacBook Air, the 2020 MacBook Pro, powered by Apple’s M1 chip, features an aluminum-body design, 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s battery lasts about 20 hours. $1,299 $1,179 Buy Now

Mophie Powerstation Battery Mophie via Amazon Mophie Powerstation Battery There’s nothing worse than running out of juice on your phone before the end of the day. The Mophie Powerstation external battery holds 10,000mAh of charge -- enough to restore your iPhone or Android phone to 100 percent battery life multiple times no matter where you are. The power bank features both USB-A and USB-C ports. $50 $30 Buy Now

Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Amazon Laptop Backpack with USB Charging There’s a lot to like about this high-tech, budget backpack. The combination-lock-protected laptop compartment is spacious enough to hold up to 17.3-inch screens. But the best feature here is the USB charging port -- put the Mophie Powerstation above (or another similar power bank) in the pocket, connect it, and you’re truly ready to charge on the go. $49 $24 Buy Now

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator Amazon Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator Graphing calculators are required for many college and college-bound students. Texas Instruments has been making some of the most popular graphing calculators for decades and this is the best seller on Amazon. There are plenty of colors to choose from (and the price depends on the color!). $150 $125 Buy Now

Selfie Light Ring Amazon Selfie Light Ring Want to know the secret to looking better during Zoom calls? It’s all about the lightning. This rechargeable clip-on light with three brightness settings illuminates your face from multiple angles, eliminating shadows. It’s a must-have for taking great looking Instagram selfies and TikTok videos, too. $15 $13 Buy Now

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 Amazon Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 Most students need a laptop of some type for school, but few need an expensive machine. This 11.6-inch HD Lenovo Chromebook with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage offers all the basics: access to Google Classroom, Chrome, YouTube, Docs, games and more. This touchscreen easily transitions between laptop mode and tablet mode, so it’s a great choice for streaming Netflix in the dorm after all the homework is done. Right now, you can get it for almost $100 off the regular price. $320 $220 Buy Now

