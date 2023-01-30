Apple AirPods Are On Sale for $99 Today, Plus More of the Best Apple Deals to Shop Now
While Apple doesn't hold its own sales, the place to shop for this week's best Apple deals is Amazon and Walmart. Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we found discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products.
Whether you're working out, working from home, or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become a daily essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere. Right now, the second-gen AirPods are on sale for under $100 at Amazon and Walmart.
Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.
From iPads and MacBooks to Apple Watches and other accessories, we’ve found a number of Apple devices on sale at discounted prices amongst Amazon's can't-miss deals. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, so we rounded up the best deals on Apple products available to help guide your search. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best Apple deals in 2023 available now.
Best Apple AirPods Deals
Apple's newest AirPods Pro 2 are on sale and make perfect Valentine's Day gifts. Typically retailing for $250, Amazon’s AirPods sale has the noise-cancelling earbuds' price marked down to $239, but there is even sweeter deals below.
Upgrade your old wireless headphones with $50 off a pair of Apple AirPods Pro.
Listen to high-quality sound with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods for longer battery life.
These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit for your ears.
There's nothing wrong with the good "old-fashioned" wired headphones. Perhaps you want to teach your kids responsibility before buying them Apple Airpods or maybe you aren't a fan of wireless earbuds, either way, you can't go wrong with the Apple Earpods.
Best Apple Watch Deals
A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.
The Apple Watch Series 8 features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, and low-power mode.
The Apple Watch Series 4 allows you to keep track of daily activities such as workouts. Plus, you can take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, making it easy to stay connected.
Best Apple MacBook Deals
You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.
Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
Get up to $500 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro model on sale in both storage sizes.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro is supercharged by the next-generation M2 chip. Apple’s most portable pro laptop was just released in 2022 and has up to 20 hours of battery life.
Best Apple iPad Deals
Apple's 10th generation 2021 iPad is on sale in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.
The Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage is on sale for $500 in your choice of blue, purple, pink, space gray or starlight.
Whether you're a professional artist or an art student creating professional-quality work, the iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelization. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier.
Accessorize your iPad properly with Apple's tech-supporting Magic Keyboard.
Best Apple TV Deals
Want to watch that TV show advertised in the commercials, but it's only available on Apple TV? Well, you can watch all the shows off your recommendation list with the Apple TV 4K.
Access all your streaming platforms in one convenient spot with the Apple TV. Along with all your major names like Paramount+, HBOMax, and Netflix, you'll also be able to use Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now
The Best Walmart Deals to Shop Now: AirPods Pro, Robot Vacuums, Cookware and More
New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy, Fit and Organized in 2023
The Best Headphone and Earbud Deals to Shop This 2023
Top Best Buy Deals to Take Advantage of Now: TVs, Headphones, and More
25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25 To Give Your Sweetheart in 2023
Shop TV Deals at Amazon, Samsung and Walmart Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
The Best iPad Deals: Apple's Latest iPad 10 Drops to Record Low Price
The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style Starting at Just $7