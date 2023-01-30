While Apple doesn't hold its own sales, the place to shop for this week's best Apple deals is Amazon and Walmart. Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we found discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products.

Whether you're working out, working from home, or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become a daily essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere. Right now, the second-gen AirPods are on sale for under $100 at Amazon and Walmart.

From iPads and MacBooks to Apple Watches and other accessories, we’ve found a number of Apple devices on sale at discounted prices amongst Amazon's can't-miss deals. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, so we rounded up the best deals on Apple products available to help guide your search. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best Apple deals in 2023 available now.

Best Apple AirPods Deals

Apple's newest AirPods Pro 2 are on sale and make perfect Valentine's Day gifts. Typically retailing for $250, Amazon’s AirPods sale has the noise-cancelling earbuds' price marked down to $239, but there is even sweeter deals below.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. $549 $500 Shop Now

Best Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.

Best Apple MacBook Deals

You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2021) Amazon 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2021) Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,500 $2,099 Shop Now

2022 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2022 Apple MacBook Pro The 13-inch MacBook Pro is supercharged by the next-generation M2 chip. Apple’s most portable pro laptop was just released in 2022 and has up to 20 hours of battery life. $1,499 $1,349 Shop Now

Best Apple iPad Deals

Apple's 10th generation 2021 iPad is on sale in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi + Cellular) Amazon 2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi + Cellular) Whether you're a professional artist or an art student creating professional-quality work, the iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelization. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier. $749 $650 Shop Now

Best Apple TV Deals

