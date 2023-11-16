Ensure a worry-free holiday season by gifting yourself or a loved one a handy Apple AirTag-compatible wallet.
There's nothing quite like the panic of realizing you've lost your wallet, followed by hours of searching only to find it exactly where you thought you'd left it. If you're someone whom this happens to on a monthly — or even daily — basis, you might want to consider switching to a wallet outfitted with an Apple AirTag, just in case. It'll also make a great holiday gift for those friends or loved ones who constantly misplace their wallets or are gearing up to travel during the festive season.
In case you're not familiar, the Apple AirTag is a small metal tracking device that you can throw in your luggage, on a keychain, into your purse and any other important items. To locate your Airtagged belongings, simply pull up the Find My app or ask Siri to find it. If the item is located close by, your iPhone can lead you straight to it with Precision finding.
Apple AirTag
Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone.
While it's rather small at just over four inches in diameter and less than half an inch deep, placing an AirTag inside a regular wallet might look bulky. Luckily, plenty of companies have created stylish and functional wallets with a built-in AirTag holder. Whether you're looking to save yourself from future anguish or need a holiday gift for the serial misplacer in your life, we've found the best Apple AirTag wallets to shop in 2023.
Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet
Available in 11 colors including this icy light blue, this wallet can hold up to one ID, 5 credit cards and 6 bills.
Ekster Wallet for Airtag
Despite its slim look, this Airtag wallet surprisingly holds up to 12 cards and even bills. At the touch of a button, the wallet fans out your cards for easy access.
Falan Mule Womens AirTag Wallet
We love the gold accents on this genuine leather bifold wallet — available in four colors including this warm cognac brown.
Lorzor Full Grain Leather Minimalist Air Tag Wallet
If you're in the market for something ultra simple, this RFID-blocking bifold wallet should do the trick.
Claasico Slim Wallet
Keep your cards and cash secure with this metal money clip that comes with a detachable Airtag holder.
Hawanik Women's Slim Keychain Wallet
Gold hardware and a handy keychain make this faux leather wallet a stylish and practical choice.
Donbolso Slim AirTag Wallet
Made of genuine leather, this trifold wallet features RFID protection as well as seven card slots, a coin pocket and note compartment.
Lumberjack Plaid Genuine Leather Airtag Wallet
Don't let its lovely rustic look with gently distressed leather fool you: This wallet has high-tech capabilities.
navor Leather Pop-up Wallet with AirTag Holder
For those that need lots of extra storage, this wallet has a pop up metal case that can fit up to 8 cards, additional interior slots and a zippered compartment for cash and coins.
HLHGR Airtag Wallet Case
If you absolutely can't bear to part with your current wallet, you can pop your Airtag into this insert and slide it into a card slot.
